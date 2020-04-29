Video shows what the most popular new iPhone 12 feature might look like on iOS 14 – BGR

There are rumors that iOS 14 may introduce widgets on the iPhone home screen.

A handful of new concept designs illustrate what this new type of functionality will bring to the table.

Apple will present iOS 14 at WWDC in June. WWDC this year will be an online-only affair due to the coronavirus.

With WWDC 2020 now just over a month away, we still haven't heard much about what iOS 14 will bring to the table. Sure, we've seen news about new app discovery tools, but we still haven't seen anything particularly exciting to look forward to.

Now, this does not mean that iOS 14 will be completely uninteresting. Chances are, Apple simply did a better job of keeping upcoming features under wraps compared to previous years. That said, we've seen some concept designs for iOS 14 in the past few months, and honestly, we wouldn't mind if Apple took some design cues from some of them.

Recently, we've seen a handful of concept videos showing what the iOS home screen would look like with widgets. By the way, we have seen some rumors that Apple may introduce widgets in iOS 14, although it is certainly not a sure thing at the moment.

First, we have this video of iSpazio. It's not heavy on the details, but it does provide us with a decent, if not brief, description of how widgets might appear on the iPhone home screen.

A more precise concept worth checking out comes from designer Parker Ortolani.

"This is my concept for adding widgets to the iOS home screen," said Ortolani. via Twitter earlier this month. "I call it SpringKit. Three kinds of icons for developers to choose from among which users can also switch. They all fall into the existing grid and customization features. "

As evidenced below, you can see that the Weather app, in the form of a widget, will inform you of the weather in real time. Meanwhile, a widget in the Camera app would allow you to take photos a little faster.

Image source: Parker Ortolani

While iPadOS 13 already has widgets, functionality is somewhat limited. If widgets are indeed part of iOS 14, we can only hope that they are a bit more powerful than what is currently available on the iPad.

Personally, I totally agree with the idea of ​​widgets on the iOS home screen if only because it would be something different. The iOS home screen has remained more or less the same for years and it would be nice if Apple gave us some more customization options.

Now, if any of this sounds familiar, it's because the concept designs involving widgets on the iOS home screen date back to iOS 8 days, as the following video demonstrates:

With WWDC just around the corner, we certainly won't have to wait long to see what Apple has in store for us with iOS 14. Remember, Apple's developer conference this year will be very different because of the coronavirus as Apple announced last month that WWDC will be an online-only event comprised of a virtual keynote and remote video sessions with engineers.

"We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, uniting the entire developer community with a new experience," Phil Schiller said in a press release. "The current health situation has required us to create a new WWDC 2020 format that offers a complete program with an online presentation and keynote sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, worldwide."

Image Source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock