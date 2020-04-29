Victoria Beckham & # 39; s Fashion Company sued by former employee for hand injury

Instagram

Victoria Beckham's eponymous label has been slapped with a lawsuit by a former employee who allegedly suffered a serious hand injury due to long working hours.

Kristina Kubiliene She spent nearly eight years working at the British high-end brand as a pattern cutter, but alleges she developed Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) by working long days before New York Fashion Week.

The pattern cutter claims that maintaining the "repetitive" and "awkward" movements required for her role has left her with a serious injury that means she is now unable to work.

"She was a pattern cutter and very good at this job, but because she was good, she was tasked with working for long periods and with heavy fabrics," said the industrial disease attorney. Natasha Moyeed, who represents Kubilene at the Slater and Gordon law firm.

"It was these repetitive, uncomfortable and sustained movements that caused carpal tunnel syndrome to progress rapidly in the hands and wrists," the British newspaper The Independent reported. "The last time I saw her, she was barely able to open her bag. She can't work and she had to have surgery to get some movement in her hands."

Moyeed explained that Kubilene's job required lifting fabric rolls, weighing up to 35 kg, and then placing and attaching the fabric to the patterns. Although only hired to work eight hours a day, the workload increased before the seasonal fashion shows, leaving the worker in need of pain relief. They claimed that Victoria Beckham Limited "was unable to implement measures to care for Kristina and prevent this from happening."

Last year, Kubilene underwent surgery for the disease and was unable to work because she has "a weak grip (and) needs help around the house to perform basic tasks."

"It is not known when, if ever, he will be able to return to a similar role, or any other type of employment," Moyeed added.

WENN has reached out to Victoria Beckham for comment.