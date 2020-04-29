Home Entertainment Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and many more remember Irrfan Khan...

Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and many more remember Irrfan Khan in their prayers.

It is a tragic day for the film industry. Losing one of the brightest actors who have ever worked in the industry, Bollywood mourns the loss of Irrfan Khan as he succumbed to his ailments today. After a long battle with Cancer, Irrfan breathed for the last time this morning after a colon infection that led to his premature disappearance.

On his trip to the cinema, Irrfan worked with many actors and inspired many who did not have the opportunity to work with him. He had a niche of his own that made him a superstar. Those sparkling eyes, earthy gazes and humble maneuvers – all of this and more made him an icon.

Remembering him in prayers, the stars turned to social media to narrate anecdotes of their meetings with him or simply to express their condolences for the supreme loss. Scroll on to see what the stars had to say about the legendary actor as they mourn his passing.

