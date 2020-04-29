ViacomCBS investors seem to be warming up to cost-cutting moves – Up News Info

Even before COVID-19, the path has been a bit bumpy for ViacomCBS since the company closed its long-awaited $ 12 billion merger last December.

The company's shares have lost more than half their value in recent months. Bullish investors impressed by its reach and strong cash flow have been flanked by bears examining its scale and worrying about the erosion of television ratings.

However, as it began trading on Thursday, the company's shares are having one of its best weeks since it began trading. Shares closed Wednesday at $ 18.99, an increase of 9% and the highest since March 11. They have risen more than 21% since Monday.

Investors, as is often the case on Wall Street, appear to be gratifying news of cost reductions at the company. Layoffs projected by insiders to be in the range of 500 to 700 people are underway across the organization, part of the effort to achieve $ 750 million in synergies from the deal. As Up News Info reported today, the Entertainment & Youth division has been one of the first affected. The company has not commented beyond CEO Bob Bakish's message to troops that the cuts will help ViacomCBS "integrate and streamline" its operations.

In the company's last earnings call in February, CFO Christina Spade said that most of the anticipated cost savings would come from "incremental opportunities in areas where Viacom and CBS have the greatest overlap, that is, areas of duplicate organization, supplier sourcing and, to a lesser extent, real estate consolidation. "

Viacom and CBS spent six years under the same corporate roof before separating in 2006. After seeking a merger, fit and start, for five years, the companies got their wish last year, closing a stock deal to reunite the two companies controlled by national attractions.

The combined company will have the opportunity to present its case again to Wall Street on May 7 when it reports quarterly earnings. Clearly, the company is feeling some of the effects of COVID-19. Paramount Pictures cannot launch theatrical movies or make movies or television series and advertisers are pulling out of television networks, including CBS, which is doing without live sports.