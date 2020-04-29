ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Offers Staff Support Amid Layoffs – Up News Info

As rumors of impending layoffs continue to revolve around ViacomCBS, CEO Bob Bakish sent out a memo to employees saying the company continues to "integrate and streamline our operations, managing our costs as diligently as we can and continuing our post-commitment the fusion". synergy objectives ".

The next layoffs are rumored to be 500 to 700. Bakish did not mention the new staff cuts, but acknowledged the ongoing ones, noting that "some of us said goodbye to incredible team members and friends." ViacomCBS has targeted $ 750 million in cost synergies. Bakish said it will update staff after the company reports first-quarter earnings next Thursday, May 7.

In late February, Up News Info reported that ViacomCBS had started firing several people in the combined organization for an estimated combined reduction in staff of approximately 100 in February-March. That followed an initial round of cuts after the merger closed in early December.

I know that these past few weeks have been challenging and have forced us to deal with major disruptions in our personal and professional lives. And I know that even before the coronavirus pandemic, we were already in a period of significant change to integrate our newly merged company, a job that is helping us to overcome this crisis, creatively adapt and strengthen the resilience of our business.

However, as I said in our last Bob Live, it is critical that we continue these efforts to integrate and evolve ViacomCBS to remain competitive now and in the future. This means continuing to integrate and streamline our operations, manage our costs as diligently as possible, and follow up on our committed synergy goals after the merger.

Throughout this transformation, we want to be as understanding as possible with our employees, particularly given the circumstances in which we find ourselves. Some of us say goodbye to incredible team members and friends, people who have made lasting contributions to the success of our company. and they have enriched our culture. I want to assure you that we are focused on facilitating your transitions right now, while supporting the needs of all of our employees and their families.

I realize you may have questions, and I look forward to answering them and providing you with another update on our progress at Bob Live soon after we report earnings next week.

In the meantime, thank you for your continued hard work and focus, and for all you do to improve our company for our public, partners and communities around the world.

