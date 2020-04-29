Variance Films Acquires Shahad Ameen Feature Film "Escalas" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Variance Films has acquired theatrical rights to North America for Shahad Ameen's debut drama Magic Reality Scales. The film, which comes from Image Nation Abu Dhabi, will be released in theaters later this year.

Written and directed by Saudi filmmaker Ameen, the visual appeal Scales it is described as a "feminist parable set in a dystopian landscape". The film premiered at the Critics' Week of the Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Verona Film Club Award. It was also scheduled for screen at this year's SXSW Film Festival before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Filmed in Oman, the story follows a young woman named Hayat. She lives in a poor fishing village that has a dark tradition where each family must give sea creatures such as mermaids who live in the waters a daughter, to ensure that the people can continue their fishing expeditions. When Hayat's father refuses, she becomes an outcast, considered a curse by the people and urged to sacrifice herself, but Hayat has her own plans for her fate.

"I have been amazed at the overall response to my film and how well it has been received at numerous festivals," said Ameen. "My only wish during this trip has been for people to continue watching it and for the film to continue to open up more conversations about beliefs and gender roles. I'm so glad Variance allows my film to continue its journey across North America. "

"Scales it is a powerful and visually striking film that must be seen on the big screen, and we look forward to the opportunity to make that happen, "said Dylan Marchetti, founder of Variance." Shahad's vision permeates every frame of the film, and we are proud to be able to support his debut feature film. When the theaters reopen, many will flock to blockbusters, but some of us will want to do what we love most: visit our favorite art house to see something new and unexpected. It's dark times right now, but the art theaters will reopen, and we'll be there when they do. "

Presented by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Scales It is a production of Film Solutions and The Imaginarium Films, produced in association with Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji Productions. The film was produced by R. Paul Miller, Stephen Strachan and Rula Nasser, with executive producers Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji and Majid Al Ansari. The deal was negotiated by Dylan Marchetti for Variance Films and Cinetic Sales Group on behalf of Ben Ross, Director of Content for Image Nation Abu Dhabi. AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford's fast-growing independent content studio AGC Studios, handles the film's international rights.