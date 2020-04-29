Vanderpump Rules: Has Katie Maloney-Schwartz just announced she's pregnant?

Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz visited Instagram earlier this week to show his wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz and the muumuu who designed last Christmas because the comfortable clothes had a "total quarantine vibe." However, the couple did not realize, at first, that the image legitimately looked like a pregnancy announcement.

In the photo, Maloney-Schwartz was lounging on a bed with the moo who said, "Do it 3, I'm not driving." The muumuu also featured an ice cream cone with three balls on top, and Maloney-Schwartz also held an ice cream cone with three balls.

DO IT 3! I made these muumuus for last Christmas, inspired by one of my favorite lines only at home 2 but they did not arrive on time. Then I realized that this is a total quarantine environment. A cozy little reminder that it's okay to treat yourself. My new mantra, do it 3. I'm not driving, "wrote Maloney-Schwartz in the caption.

Immediately, fans began to ask if it was a pregnancy announcement. When Maloney-Schwartz realized what was happening, he went to the comment section to clear things up.

"OMG !! Why didn't it cross our minds that this would look like a pregnancy announcement? Hahaha I'm sorry everyone, no Baby! But he's a really cool mooow," Maloney-Schwartz wrote.

the Vanderpump Rules Star has been the subject of pregnancy rumors in the past, and has never had any qualms about shooting them down. Many of the rumors are intertwined with Maloney-Schwartz's struggles with the weight, and her co-star James Kennedy is often the first to embarrass her in front of Bravo's cameras.

In 2016 Kennedy mocked Maloney-Schwartz and asked him if he was pregnant overnight at a club after the SURvers refused to let him and Lala Kent sit with them at their table. In 2018 Kennedy teased his shorts at the Los Angeles Pride parade and told him to "lose some weight."

But, in this week's episode, Kennedy apologized to Maloney-Schwartz during a softball game between SUR staff members and Tom Tom. Kennedy attributed his misbehavior to drinking, and told Maloney-Schwartz that he was finally sober, attending meetings, and trying to make some major changes in his life.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz and James Kennedy appear to be in better shape now, and she has also become a vocal advocate for body positivity. Recently, she revealed that she has lost more than 20 pounds and has learned a lot about nutrition after discovering an insulin sensitivity.

"Now I understand very well the nutrition and the types of food that I should and should not eat," he said in his Instagram story, while making it clear that "he is not dieting,quot;, but now he has "a wealth of knowledge about what type of food to eat. "

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



