Vandalism broke Lynwood Donut Shop window, caused more than $ 1K in damage – Up News Info Los Angeles

LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A vandal smashed the window of a family Lynwood donut shop with a hammer Monday, causing at least $ 1,300 in damage.

Police said Tuesday the vandal is a man in his 20s.

Surveillance footage shows the man breaking the window around 3:30 a.m.Monday in the 11300 block of Long Beach Blvd, near Highway 105.

He was wearing a white shirt, light blue denim shorts, a blue denim jacket, novelty socks and a dark backpack, authorities said. He turned north on Long Beach Blvd.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suárez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau called the damage a "hard blow,quot; for the small business, especially amid the coronavirus crisis.

Detectives encouraged anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Century Station at 323-568-4800. Those who wish to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)