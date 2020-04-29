Vacaville stylist reopens salon in defiance of health order – Up News Info San Francisco

VACAVILLE (KPIX 5) – The owner of a Solano County hair salon says she is reopening her business by defying the order to stay home and hitting small businesses closed by the COVID-19 outbreak hard.

"I mean, honestly, what else do I do?" Lia Rivera said when she arrived at work for the first time in six weeks on Tuesday.

She is not reopening her Hairendipity Lounge in Vacaville because it has suddenly been deemed "essential,quot;. Essentially, she is doing it because she is fed up with not working.

"We are talking about $ 15,000 a month that I am guaranteed to lose," Rivera said. "I mean, I think it's worth the risk."

Her first client on Tuesday morning was Stacy Roudebush. Her hair extensions have been around for five weeks too long and she feared they could cause hair to start falling out.

"It could cause permanent damage to hair and scalp, so I feel like it's at least important to let us in to do things like that," Roudebush said.

Perhaps important, but still illegal under the county health order. Rivera said it is not a risk because he regularly disinfects, wears a mask and gloves, and intends to allow only two clients to enter the room at a time.

"Open for business does not mean business as usual," Rivera explained. : And even business as usual for us doesn't mean, you know, a franchise-type beauty salon. This is a dating-based business. "

Rivera acknowledged that he will violate the six-foot social distancing requirement, but insisted that there is a greater chance of contamination at the supermarket or gas station. But even while doing this, other classrooms in the same block are also closed.

So what does Rivera say to other salons that are having such a huge financial impact, but are obeying the order?

"I am doing this for you," he said.

Rivera knows that he will likely face at least a $ 1,000 fine, if not stronger action, but he feels he is defending all the small businesses that he claims are being ignored.

"Well I'm sure I hope this will bring about some kind of change," she said.

So what has been the public reaction so far? Rivera said after announcing his plan to reopen less than 24 hours ago, between 10 p.m. Monday night and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, he received more than 100 calls from across the Bay Area requesting his services.

KPIX 5 contacted the Solano County Health Department to obtain their reaction to the challenge from the county health officer's order room. They replied that they are not a law enforcement agency, but that they would be discussing the reopening of the room in the coming days.