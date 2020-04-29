Utah Stops KKK Ties Crime Detection Agreement in Company's Past

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah's attorney general has suspended a $ 20.7 million contract with a technology company that uses government surveillance data to develop a crime detection program amid reports that its founder belonged to a white supremacist group and was involved in a shooting.

Attorney General Sean Reyes said Tuesday that no one in his office was aware of Banjo founder Damien Patton's past when he signed the contract and that he would conduct an independent audit to address the privacy concerns he received about the program and possible biases.

Reyes said in a statement that he and his staff "absolutely condemn the hatred and violence promoted by the supremacist groups."

The University of Utah and the city of Goshen, Indiana, have also suspended deals with the company, according to OneZero, a technology publication on the online forum Medium that broke the news.

Banjo has access to state data like transportation cameras and 911 calls. His goal is to combine that with widely available information like social media and weather reports to help identify crimes and emergencies more quickly and even prevent mass shootings.

OneZero unearthed court records and federal hate crime investigation documents showing that Patton was involved with a faction of the Ku Klux Klan when he was 17 years old. He also pleaded guilty to being behind the wheel during a 1990 Nashville, Tennessee synagogue shooting. No one was injured.

Patton acknowledged his past misdeeds in a statement to The Associated Press, saying he was "lost, scared and vulnerable,quot; when he left an abusive home as a teenager. He said he ran into skinheads and white supremacist groups that he has since rejected.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"I did terrible things and said despicable and hateful things," said Patton. “I know I will never be able to erase my past, but I work hard every day to make up for mistakes. This is something I will never stop doing. "

The company welcomed the audit and has long maintained that it does not use any facial recognition or surveillance technology and maintains people's privacy. Patton previously told Deseret News that the company deletes all government data every 24 hours.

The attorney general's office has defended the technology, saying that dozens of police departments are using it under the umbrella of the contract signed with the state last summer.

Reyes' chief of staff Ric Cantrell told Deseret News in March that employees had asked questions about privacy concerns and were satisfied with the responses.

"The attorney general's office has a dual responsibility to use the best tools at our disposal to fight crime and protect lives … and also to be a strong advocate for the constitutional rights of all citizens," Cantrell said.

He didn't immediately have any real-world examples showing the technology being used, but said the system was still under construction.

Civil liberties advocates were concerned and called for new rules to govern use.