US wireless operators USA They are delivering phone chargers to hospitals for COVID-19 patients

AT,amp;T, T-Mobile and Verizon have partnered with iHeartMedia to deliver thousands of phone chargers to hospitals so that COVID-19 patients can charge their phones. The companies will donate about 40,000 phone chargers, according to the T-Mobile press release.

T-Mobile says it has already donated 20,000 chargers to hospitals in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and San Diego. Verizon says it is providing thousands of chargers to healthcare providers in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit, and Philadelphia, and more. AT,amp;T says it will donate thousands of chargers to "hospitals in cities across the country that have been most affected by the virus."

The donation efforts of wireless service providers and iHeartMedia continue the work done by local communities to collect phone chargers for COVID-19 patients. Patients can rely on their phones to stay in touch with loved ones during hospital stays, which may require patients to be away from their families for a long time. The median length of hospital stay for surviving COVID-19 patients is 10 to 13 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control.