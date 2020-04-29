Updates and live monitoring of the stock market

The Fed says it will do whatever it takes to protect the economy.
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would take all necessary measures to isolate the economy, as coronavirus blockades have a serious effect on economic growth, making it clear that the central bank will use all its tools to accelerate recovery.
The Fed, which had already cut interest rates to near zero in two emergency meetings, left its benchmark rate unchanged, noting that it had no plans to raise rates anytime soon.
"The current public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the short term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook in the medium term," the Fed said in its official statement. The central bank said it expects to maintain its current target interest rate, which is set to range between zero and 25 basis points "until it is confident that the economy has withstood recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals. "
Fed officials met virtually for their first regularly scheduled meeting since the crisis gripped the United States, Jeanna Smialek reports.
The central bank has taken a series of aggressive measures to try to support the economy, including the purchase of huge amounts of government-backed debt and mortgages. The Fed has also launched a series of emergency programs that buy debt or lend money in critical sectors.
Congress gave the Treasury Department $ 454 billion to support Federal Reserve facilities, which must be protected against credit losses. Officials have used that backing to push the Fed's emergency lending powers beyond what they got even in the depths of the 2008 financial crisis: They plan to buy municipal debt and help large and medium-sized companies gain access to the credit.
Efforts occur when quarantines and orders to stay home cause growth to plummet. the The economy contracted at an annualized rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter, the worst reading since 2008, as spending on services sank.
The United States' gross domestic product, the most comprehensive measure of goods and services produced in the economy, fell at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That's the first decline since 2014, and the worst quarterly contraction since the country went into a deep recession more than a decade ago.
Still, most of the quarter came before the coronavirus pandemic forced widespread closings and layoffs. Economists expect the figures for the current quarter to show that G.D.P. hiring at an annual rate of 30 percent or more.
"It will be the worst of our lives," said Dan North, chief economist at the credit insurance company Euler Hermes North America.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week that the economy should "it really recovers ”this summer, as states lift orders to stay home and billions of dollars in federal emergency spending reach businesses and homes. Most independent economists are much less optimistic.
Estimates released Wednesday are preliminary and based on incomplete data, particularly for March. Some economists expect the final figures, to be released later this spring, to show a further decline.
Shares rose on Wednesday, buoyed by indications that a drug being tested as a possible treatment for Covid-19 could be showing progress, and investors pinned their hopes on the gradual reopening of the world's major economies.
The gains came despite data showing that the US economy. USA It decreased further since 2008 in the first quarter of the year. Earnings reports from Volkswagen, Samsung, Airbus, Boeing and other giant businesses were also bleak.
But investors have been brushing off bad news about the economy for weeks as they focus on progress in efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic. A steady rise has raised the S,amp;P 500 by nearly 30 percent from its March 23 low.
Wednesday's trade had all the characteristics of a recovery driven by the hope of a return to normality, with shares of airlines and cruise operators, both industries depending on the end of the restrictions and the return of travelers, among the shares. with better performance in the S,amp;P 500. Oil producers also recovered as the price of crude oil increased.
It also helped a rebound in the shares of large technology companies, which have a huge impact on the general market. Alphabet increased more than 8 percent the day after it reported its first-quarter earnings, and Facebook it was more than 5 percent higher.
The S,amp;P 500 gained around 3 percent, and the main benchmarks in Europe were also higher.
The mood in the stock market increased after the pharmacist Gilead Science said He was "aware of the positive data,quot; that came from a trial of his antiviral drug by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The drug, remdesivir, is being tested as a treatment for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Gilead did not elaborate, and another study published on Wednesday found that remdesivir offered no benefit to patients in China who are seriously ill with Covid-19.
But investors have reacted quickly to incremental updates in the various ongoing trials.
Oil prices rose, and gains accelerated after a weekly report on crude reserves showed that increased by less than expected. Investors have been concerned about excess oil as energy demand sinks, along with storage capacity in the United States. On Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate crude, the US benchmark, rose as much as 30 percent to more than $ 16 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at just over $ 23 a barrel, up 14 percent.
Lyft It plans to fire 17 percent of its employees, the company said in a regulatory document, as the passenger transportation company struggles with a slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company informed staff of the cuts in an email Wednesday. Five percent of workers will be laid off, and the remaining employees will receive a cut in wages. Executives 'wages will be reduced by 30 percent, vice presidents' pay will be reduced by 20 percent, and that of other workers will be reduced by 10 percent.
A Lyft spokesman declined to comment.
Company co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer had assured employees during internal talks that the layoffs are not imminent and that the company had enough cash on hand to weather the crisis, said two people familiar with the talks they spoke under condition of anonymity. .
But on Saturday, in apparent error, a company attorney sent a calendar invitation to many of the company's more than 6,000 employees. The invitation was for a meeting called "Embarcadero," and Lyft workers interpreted it as a sign that the company was planning to ditch their jobs. The invitation, which was seen by The New York Times, quickly disappeared from employee calendars, but became a topic of heated debate among employees this week.
What Gilead said about the prospects for his drug.
Gilead Sciences He said Wednesday he was "aware of the positive data,quot; from a federal study of his experimental coronavirus drug, remdesivir.
Neither Gilead nor officials from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the sponsor of the federal investigation, provided further details. A spokeswoman for the institute confirmed plans to make an announcement later Wednesday.
The federal study includes 400 patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and randomized to take remdesivir or a placebo. Results were scored on a scale from recovery to death.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government's leading epidemiologist, praised the results of the first trials on Wednesday, hoping it could help stop the increasing number of deaths.
Meeting with journalists at the White House, Dr. Fauci called the study highly optimistic, although he cautioned that it still needed to be adequately peer reviewed.
Dr. Fauci said the trial suggested the drug could shorten recovery time by about a third. "Although a 31 percent improvement doesn't seem like a 100 percent knockout, it is a very important proof of concept because what it has shown is that a drug can block this virus," said Dr. Fauci. "This is very optimistic."
Boeing reported $ 16.9 billion in revenue in the first quarter of the year, a 26 percent decrease from last year, as the The aviation industry was halted during the coronavirus pandemic. The company said Wednesday that it planned to cut its workforce by about 10 percent, a reduction it hopes to achieve voluntarily, through purchases and early retirement offers.
“I know this news is a blow at an already challenging time. I am sorry for the impact this will have on many of you. I sincerely wish there was another way, "said David L. Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, in a note to staff.
At the beginning of the year, Boeing and its subsidiaries employed more than 143,000 employees.
With airlines delaying purchases, deliveries and maintenance, Boeing is It is lowering production rates, including for the troubled 737 Max jet, and is working to increase access to capital. It is planning even deeper cuts of 15 percent for the commercial aircraft and service businesses, which are the most exposed to the recession in the industry.
"The pandemic is also hitting our business hard, affecting customer demand for airlines, continuity of production and stability of the supply chain," said Calhoun.
Boeing does not expect air travel to recover to pre-pandemic levels for at least two to three years, and said it will likely take several more years for the long-term growth trend to recover.
Here are the other great companies that reported earnings today.
The flood of Reports for the first quarter of this week are giving investors a detailed look at how the onset of the coronavirus crisis affected businesses. Of course, this year's second quarter earnings may be even bleaker.
-
General Energy He said Wednesday that overall revenue fell 8 percent to $ 20.5 billion in the first quarter of the year. The coronavirus pandemic particularly affected the aviation division, which experienced a 13 percent decrease. But the company's healthcare sector, which doubled its production of ventilators and increased its manufacturing of other medical equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19, saw revenue increase 7 percent to $ 5.3. billion.
-
The giant restaurant Yum brands He said Wednesday that same-store sales across all brands had fallen 7 percent in the first quarter. Sales in K.F.C. decreased by 8 percent, while Pizza hut sales fell 11 percent. But sales in Taco Bell – which has been offering transit service throughout the pandemic – increased 1 percent.
-
Airbus, the European aircraft giant, reported a net loss of 481 million euros (about $ 522 million) in the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, a reversal of a profit of 40 million euros in the same period last year. . The company said it delivered 122 commercial aircraft compared to 162 in the first quarter of 2019.
-
Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, said vehicle sales fell 25 percent in the first three months of the year, a vivid indication of the havoc coronavirus is wreaking on the entire auto industry. The Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said it sold 1.9 million vehicles in the first quarter compared to 2.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Profits also collapsed, falling more than 80 percent to 517 million euros, or $ 562 million.
Should there be agreements during a pandemic?
Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have stepped up Washington's rejection of corporate mergers during the pandemic. The two Democrats introduced a bill Tuesday that would temporarily block most mergers and acquisitions, a proposal similar to one put forward last week by Representative David Cicilline, the Democrat who heads the House antitrust panel.
This is unlikely to go anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate, but it is part of a growing campaign to limit mergers during the coronavirus crisis, especially acquisitions of smaller companies by larger rivals and the majority of agreements involving private equity companies or hedge funds.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of Tropical chicken and Taco Cabana, said he was paying back a $ 15 million loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. Several other large companies, including AutoNation, Shake shack and the owner of Chris from Ruth Steak houses, They have also revealed that they were paying back the money they had received through the small business loan program.
-
A group of several hundred Walmart Workers plan a strike Wednesday to protest what they say are unsafe working conditions at the retailer's stores. Organized by the United for Respect labor group, the "Call Out,quot; aims to highlight how, some employees say, the retailer has failed to impose social distancing in many of its stores. Walmart has said it is supplying personal protective equipment, such as masks, for all of its employees and limiting store hours to control crowds.
