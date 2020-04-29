Updates and live monitoring of the stock market

The S,amp;P 500 gained around 3 percent, and the main benchmarks in Europe were also higher.

The mood in the stock market increased after the pharmacist Gilead Science said He was "aware of the positive data,quot; that came from a trial of his antiviral drug by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The drug, remdesivir, is being tested as a treatment for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.