Updated NASCAR schedule for 2020: return plans include May races at Darlington, Charlotte

NASCAR's iRacing Series has been a great way to fill the gap left by the Cup Series races that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March. But for a business that relies on real live racing, NASCAR is eager for teams and drivers to get back on track.

With states beginning to lift restrictions and with North Carolina career teams authorized to again work as essential businesses, that return could come as soon as Sunday, May 17.

NASCAR is reported to be working on a revised 2020 Cup Series schedule that would keep a roster of 36 races intact. There is less clarity on what the revised Xfinity and Truck series schedules will look like.

Below is everything we know about NASCAR's plans to return to real racing after months of virtual competition on the iRacing platform.

Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

NASCAR has yet to release its revised 2020 Cup Series schedule, but remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

According to the Associated Press, NASCAR's schedule "will change dramatically and some tracks are likely to be removed this season if their state does not allow a sporting event."

Reportedly below is the revised schedule that NASCAR sent to race teams. Again, it has not been approved and is not yet official.

Date Track Stroke length Sunday, May 17 Darlington 400 miles Wednesday, May 20 Darlington 310 miles Sunday, May 24 Charlotte 600 miles Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte 300 miles Sunday, May 31 Martinsville TBD Wednesday, June 3 Bristol board TBD Sunday, June 7 Atlanta TBD Sunday June 14 Homestead-Miami TBD

For now, NASCAR is trying to schedule races within the driving distance of the Charlotte area, where most race teams are based, according to the AP report. That would eliminate most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week, which seems necessary for an entire racing season.

Listed below are the eight NASCAR Cup races currently being postponed (and their original calendar date):

QuikTrip 500 Folds of Honor at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22)

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (March 29)

Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (April 5)

Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (April 19)

Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (April 26)

Cup Race at Dover International Speedway (May 3)

Cup Race at Martinsville Speedway (May 9)

When will NASCAR start competing again?

NASCAR reportedly presented race teams with a revised Cup Series schedule, which is not yet official, that would begin with a race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17. The track, located in South Carolina and about a two-hour drive from the Charlotte area, would host a second race on Wednesday, May 20. Both races would run without fans on the track.

Darlington's first race would be 400 miles long, according to The Athletic, and the second will be 310 miles.

The following week, Charlotte Motor Speedway would host the Coca-Cola 600 on its originally scheduled date for Sunday, May 24, followed by a 300-mile race on Wednesday, May 27, both without fans. The annual All-Star Race in Charlotte would be a casualty as NASCAR attempts to run a full 36-point schedule in 2020.

The revised schedule would also include fanless races at Martinsville (May 31), Bristol (June 1), Atlanta (June 7), and Homestead (June 14).

According to the AP, NASCAR is expected to "limit team rosters, have one-day events and rule out qualifying and practice in many places." NASCAR could also eliminate competitive pit stops in an effort to limit the number of people in the garage. According to Fox Sports, the feasibility of pit stops is "still under discussion"