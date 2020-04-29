Up News Info Business Analyst on Coronavirus Economic and Labor Impact – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Businesses are struggling to survive with much of the country still under orders to stay home.

Up News Info 11 consumer reporter Alanna Autler interviewed Up News Info business analyst Jill Schlesinger about the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"In terms of SBA loans, we have seen many people really angry that some large corporations are receiving this money from family stores in our community," Autler asked. "How did that work?"

"It didn't work well," said Schlesinger. “The first round of loans from the Paycheck Protection Program ran out in 12 days. What we know now is that companies that had pre-existing relationships with banks, not only deposit relationships, but also loan relationships, did better. "

But Schlesinger said he would not qualify this action as dire.

"I think this was one of those situations where the banks just said: We know these people, we are going to get them the money, we know they are legitimate, let's move on," said Schlesinger. "That is a problem because many small businesses did not get the money they needed."

She emphasized that in order to survive, traditional retailers must innovate.

"It is clear that they are going to have to reduce their footprint," Schlesinger said. "In 2019, 9,300 stores closed and there were 23 retail bankruptcies and that was a decent year. What this year brings is really unknown. "

Schlesinger predicted a bailout from major airlines, but also turned his attention to the oil and gas industry.

"I think it will be under tremendous pressure," he said. "I wonder how some of the small and medium-sized companies are going to survive … even if we reach $ 20 to $ 25 per barrel (of oil), many small producers will not be able to repay the loans of all the debt they have accumulated to that level ".

The conversation then turned to unemployment.

Over the course of five weeks, 26 million Americans have filed unemployment claims.

In Texas, at least 1.4 million people have already applied for unemployment, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

"It's crazy, it's fast and it's devastating," said Schlesinger.

But the business analyst said it is difficult to say whether the reopening of the companies will ease unemployment.

"Because as some areas of the country begin the reopening process, it's a question of will people come back? If I open, will they come, essentially? We don't know the answer to that. Just because a store is open doesn't mean someone who is worried or an older person, someone over 60, is comfortable, "said Schlesinger.

Last week, the Congressional Budget Office forecast that the national unemployment rate will average 15% during the second and third quarters of the year.

"They think by the end of this year things will improve a little, but not much better," said Schlesinger.

The CBO projects that unemployment could possibly drop to 9% by the end of 2021.

