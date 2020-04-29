Univision will hold a live discussion instead of canceling in advance – Up News Info

Univision will host a two-part live presentation for advertisers on May 12, where head of advertising sales Steve Mandala and other executives will discuss the state of the business and how Univision is supporting customers and brands and present new primary research with Nielsen. about Hispanic consumers.

From now on it will not involve the content line of the network, which would be the focus of a later presentation, since the networks tiptoe back to the initial mode. They say they are following the cues of marketing and talent specialists when the conversations start.

The Univision news follows NBCUniversal's announcement of its own broadcast presentation on the same line. May 11, the date of their original live party. NBCU also did not focus on content, calling its presentation an "Industry Update," a video conference with executive comments, and a "state of the market conversation" with questions and answers.

There is certainly a lot to talk about given the viewing state, where ratings are rising and the state of the advertising market, which has been devastated by the shutdown of business and consumer activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A cable advertising executive told Up News Info that the talent is also cautious about showing up, even virtually, to promote shows given the crisis affecting the nation. With production closed, most networks could also use a little more time to schedule lineups. Industry players have suggested that for this year at least the initial process will move towards fall.

"We will do our marketing presentations when agencies and clients are ready to make decisions," Mandala told Up News Info. “The response I get from the agencies is that several clients are ready to participate in a futures market. Other clients need more time. We would do it in streaming and using some virtual reality to make it interesting. It will be a shorter presentation that is a business presentation and highlights the content that will arrive in the fall. We are aware that people's attention spans are a little different now. "

In a letter to its brand partners last month, Univision said:

Although we will not be hosting an initial physical event this spring, we are looking for a video presentation to broadcast once it is reasonable and safe to do so. As in the past, the goal will be to address your strategic business needs, show you the exciting new content we've developed, and continue to engage you in innovative ways.

We will rely on your guidance to inform us when your business is ready to plan for the coming year and we will make decisions together when we present our strategy and content. "

Mandala said Univision's scheduling strategy allows it to have a complete grid through January 2021, with approximately 90% of content produced in-house or already produced. He also noted that the network had reduced its commercial network load by 15%.