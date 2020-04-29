University of Michigan hopes to settle medical abuse lawsuits

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – The University of Michigan hopes to settle the lawsuits of hundreds of people who say they have been sexually abused by a sports doctor who worked at the university for decades, officials said Tuesday.

The school's goal is to develop a process outside of the court system to provide "safer, faster relief,quot; in addressing misconduct claims against Dr. Robert Anderson, President of the Board of Regents Ron Weiser and President The school's Mark Schlissel said in a press release.

The goal is also to maintain the privacy of victims who have come forward, officials said. Anderson worked at the university from the mid-1960s until 2003. He died in 2008.

"The university is eager to continue this dialogue while evaluating in the coming months the best approach to resolve these claims," ​​said Schlissel. "The university recognizes the damage it caused and is committed to developing a fair, just, timely and efficient resolution process, one that does not require lengthy litigation."

Campus police began investigating Anderson in 2018 after a former student-athlete wrote to athletic director Warde Manuel about Anderson's sexual abuse during medical exams in the early 1970s.

Attorney Mike Cox, whose firm is suing the University of Michigan in federal district court and Washtenaw County Circuit Court, said he believes the lawsuits are fueling the university's efforts to avoid public and judicial scrutiny. .

"It is only in a courtroom that survivors (and the public) can learn the truth," Cox said in an email. "It is in a courtroom where survivors can compel witnesses through subpoenas to tell the whole truth about Anderson's abuse and UM's cover-up of that abuse."

Last week, the Anderson Survivors Legal Team said it filed more than 20 notices of intent to sue the school, its board, and Anderson's assets.

One of the group's clients, Robert Stone, was the first to speak publicly about the allegations of abuse against Anderson.

"Our clients sincerely hope that this is a step in the right direction of the university to bring full justice to the hundreds of Anderson victims," ​​said attorney John Manly, who is part of the legal team representing more than 100 prosecutors.

"On the other hand, this could be a Catholic bishops-style plan to provide public relations coverage to the university while providing little transparency and fractional justice to survivors," added Manly. "We hope that is not the case. Time will tell."

The university has acknowledged that some campus employees were aware of the allegations against Anderson prior to the 2018 complaint. The school has begun an independent investigation into the claims, which date back to the 1960s.

Many of the complaints against Anderson have come through a hotline that the school established in February. The school said earlier this month that it had contacted about 6,800 former student athletes who may have been Anderson's patients.

"My goal has always been to hold the university accountable without resorting to public lawsuits and to keep my clients confidential," said attorney Parker Stinar, who works for a firm representing more than 80 people who allege Anderson abused them. "We have reached the point where the University has no choice but to accept responsibility."

The revelations in Michigan echo other high-profile allegations and investigations of sexual abuse by patients of sports doctors at Michigan State University and Ohio State University.