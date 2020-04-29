UK refuses to use Apple and Google coronavirus contact tracking solution – BGR

The UK National Health Service (NHS) is moving forward with an iPhone and Android app for tracking coronavirus contacts.

The government has refused to use the Apple-Google solution to track possible contacts of a COVID-19 patient.

The Apple-Google app has strong privacy provisions built in and doesn't store user data on a central server, as the UK government plans to do.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Knowing where new COVID-19 patients got the new coronavirus will be crucial in facilitating social distancing measures and reopening the economy. That also includes warning all contacts of a patient that they may have been exposed to the virus. And that's why New Zealand's announcement that the country has no coronavirus community spread is so important. Theoretically, New Zealand could be in a place where any new COVID-19 patient could be traced back to the person who infected them. In practice, things can be more difficult, and that is because of the way the virus works. SARS-CoV-2 is highly infectious, and symptoms may appear only 14 days after infection if they do appear. Many people are asymptomatic, but are still contagious.

That's why the only way you can track contacts with any success is with the help of technology. Apple and Google have devised a Bluetooth-based system that works on iPhone and Android to help authorities trace contacts. The COVID-19 API that the two giants have developed is also more private than the alternatives, but some governments are not happy about that. France, Germany and the United Kingdom have expressed concern about the Apple-Google application, but Germany decided to abandon its local application in favor of the Apple-Google solution. France's response in this regard is unclear, but the UK is moving ahead with its own implementation.

Like Apple and Google, the UK government plans to use Bluetooth to measure interactions between people and automate contact tracking. But the UK's health service innovation agency, NHSX, has developed an app that is not as private as Apple and Google.

The NHSX said ZDNet who developed an application that uses the published Apple and Google standard API while adhering to the Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) standard. However, the UK app will continue to send data to a central service, unlike the Apple-Google app.

The Apple-Google solution works in the background, which means it won't tax your battery life. The NHSX version would have to activate the phone every time it detects another nearby phone, which could damage the life of the battery. "Engineers have faced several core challenges in getting the app to meet public health needs and support contact event detection well enough, even when the app is in the background, without unduly affecting battery life," he says. an NHSX spokesperson.

Also, when a user reports COVID-19 symptoms, the application will record the data on a central server, which will then alert potential contacts. The Apple-Google app is decentralized. That means that all phones keep a local record of the phones they dialed in the past few weeks, and they continue to ping a server to see if any of those phones show up as COVID-19 positive. Once a person indicates that it has been confirmed, their phone sends a key to the same server, which the phones will detect once they reconnect to the server. No other information is exchanged, and the user is warned that they may have been close to a COVID-19 person.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Some may applaud Apple-Google apps for their built-in privacy protections. Others may not. It is easy to see why governments would want to centralize the COVID-19 data. On the one hand, they could ensure that the notifications sent to potential contacts are not false positives. On the other hand, they could generate statistics and reports.

But it is unclear what the NHS will do with the data once it is no longer useful, and when it will delete it. The health services have already agreed that they would not keep the data any longer than necessary, ZDNet He says. The European Commission has approved centralized and decentralized COVID-19 tracking applications.

Also, it is unclear whether the government will want additional information from users of the app. So there are concerns about data security.

In May 2017, hackers were able to infect NHS computers with WannaCry malware. A year earlier, Alphabet-owned DeepMind received data from about 1.6 million NHS patients. In addition to those security and privacy breaches, it is also well known that the UK government has long championed the ban on data encryption for chat apps and other services.

That's not to say that coronavirus contact trace tracking is less important than user privacy. It is just a reminder that user security and privacy will always be necessary. And while the UK government will have a clear privacy policy for the NHSX app, it is still good to know that the Apple-Google API has not undergone any modifications to meet the needs of Britain or France. An exception would be enough to allow those less democratic to abuse such APIs for surveillance-related purposes.

As for the Apple-Google approach, it remains to be seen if it really works. In addition to privacy, there is another concern about the API, one that the two companies have already started to address in a recent update. Because everything is decentralized, this opens the door to possible abuse. Someone could register as infected, which would generate a wave of warnings for your contacts. A centralized approach could prevent abuse and reduce the number of false positives by forcing the user to answer a series of questions before sending a warning to potential contacts.

Image source: James Veysey / Shutterstock