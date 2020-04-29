UK doctors warn of unusual symptoms of coronavirus in some children – BGR

Doctors in the UK have issued an alert to colleagues about a number of serious symptoms that may appear in some children infected with the new coronavirus.

Some children exhibited "multi-system inflammation,quot; and flu-like symptoms that required intensive care.

Not all children were COVID-19 positive, but showed signs indicative of toxic shock syndrome or atypical Kawasaki disease, which affects the heart and blood vessels.

Children do better than adults when it comes to the new coronavirus, at least that's what all the statistics say. But there is always an exception to the rule, such as the unexpected death of a newborn who tested positive for COVID-19, or an adolescent who had no pre-existing conditions. In other words, although the mortality rate is significantly lower for children than for adults, there is no way to prevent complications at any age. UK doctors prove that point and have issued an urgent alert to their peers about children who have unusual symptoms of coronavirus that are part of a more serious COVID-19 reaction.

The Pediatric Intensive Care Society published the alert on Twitter (through BBC), warning doctors of "children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care."

* Urgent alert * Increase in the number of cases presented to #PedsICU with multisystemic hyperinflammatory status, overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease, blood consistent with severe # COVID-19 – seen in both # SARS-CoV-2 PCR + ve AND -ve Please share widely pic.twitter.com/Bj6YHLJ8zi – PICSUK (@PICSociety) April 26, 2020

"The cases have overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease in common, with blood parameters consistent with severe COVID-19 in children," says the warning. Symptoms including abdominal pain, gastrointestinal symptoms, and cardiac inflammation have been common in children with confirmed COVID-19 results, as well as in children whose tests were negative.

The alert does not specify how many children manifested these symptoms or their ages. "Overall, children appear to be more resistant to severe lung infection after exposure to the coronavirus, and the numbers admitted to intensive care units are relatively low," said Dr. Nazima Pathan. BBC, adding that colleagues in Spain and Italy reported similar developments in children infected with the new coronavirus.

NHS England said it knew of fewer than 20 cases of serious COVID-19 infections in children.

But these patients were extremely ill, BBC reports. High temperatures, low blood pressure, skin rashes, and shortness of breath have also been observed in children who presented with symptoms similar to atypical Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. According to experts, the signs are indicative of an overwhelmed body as it tries to fight infection. BBC.

The Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) advises parents to seek urgent help if they notice any of the following symptoms in their children:

Becoming pale, mottled, and feeling abnormally cold to the touch.

You have pauses in your breathing (apneas), you have an irregular breathing pattern, or you begin to growl

You have severe trouble breathing or shaking or not responding

Turns blue around the lips

Have an attack / seizure

Becomes extremely distressed (crying heartily despite the distraction), confused, very lethargic (difficult to wake up), or does not respond

Develops a rash that does not go away with pressure (the "glass test,quot;)

You have testicular pain, especially in teens.

