Tyler Cameron denies raising Gigi Hadid's baby

The former star of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; He quickly responds to online chatters by suggesting that he is the father of the baby carried by his ex-lover.

Reality tv star Tyler Cameron he's shot down online rumors suggesting he's the model's father Gigi hadidThe baby.

The news about the pregnancy of the young beauty was leaked on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with sources that told various media that Gigi has been five months, and that she only reconnected with her intermittent boyfriend. Zayn Malik In December 2019, some gossip and bloggers suggested that the boy might not be his.

Neither Hadid nor Malik have commented on the baby news as they self-isolate together in Pennsylvania, but now Cameron, who enjoyed an affair with Hadid last year 2019, has broken his silence about online stories suggesting he's the dad.

When a follower congratulated him on becoming a father on Wednesday, the reality star replied, "You are all wrong in the comments. You are all terrible (sic)."

Tyler and Gigi, who is allegedly expecting a girl, separated in October after dating during the summer.

Meanwhile, Hadid's mother Yolanda Foster He appears to have confirmed the news of the baby during an interview with Holland's RTL Boulevard station, revealing that Gigi's due date is September.

When asked to comment on her daughter's pregnancy, the model-turned-television star said, "Of course we are very excited. I am excited to be a grandmother in September, especially after I lost my mother so recently."

"This is the beauty of life; a soul abandons us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed."

Yolanda's mother died last year.