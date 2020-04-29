Tyler Cameron closes claims He is the father of Gigi Hadid's son

Tyler Cameron is making things clear.

On Wednesday, High school alum posted a live video of his workout via Instagram Stories. At the end of the session, he read some of his followers' comments, including one that said, "Congratulations on becoming the father. Gigi is pregnant." However, the season 15 star seemed to shut down any speculation.

"They are wrong. They are wrong in the comments," he said.

When asked by a fan to clarify his comments, he simply replied, "I'll tell you later."

The video appeared a day after various media, including TMZ and ET, reported that Hadid is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

As fans will remember, Cameron and Hadid sparked romance rumors in August after being seen in New York. They reportedly dated for two months and separated in the fall. While Cameron has been relatively quiet about their time together, he has referred to Hadid as a "friend,quot; and a "good girl,quot;.