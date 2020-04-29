Twitch gets an esports directory

Today, Twitch is getting an esports directory because esports are bigger than ever. As the world is largely trapped within and traditional sports have been canceled, eSports have burst onto the proverbial main stage as traditional sports providers struggle to figure out what to program. (The funniest example: Professional drivers have been running from their homes in iRacing, the racing simulator and races were streamed live on NBC and Fox.)

But there is a small problem: it is a little difficult to keep track of what esports are happening when you sit down to watch them. A directory is a fancy solution to that problem.

The Twitch offering will have a list of live matches (yes, that means tournaments), a directory of professionals, and personalized game and tournament recommendations based on your viewing history. (The main directory will also have a subdirectory that will list games with active competitive leagues.)

The point, obviously, is to help fans (and potential fans) stay on top of what's happening in the world of esports. Separately, I think it's kind of smart because while YouTube signed so much Supervision League and the rising Call of Duty League, Twitch has basically everything else. (Including professionals in those leagues). Twitch's eSports directory is intended to show fans, and the public, that Twitch is the true home for esports. Understanding.