Twins, other MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for unplayed games – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Twins announced their ticket refund policies on Wednesday for games that were not played until May due to the virus outbreak, and some Major League Baseball teams offer plans for cash back and bonus credits.

The move came a day after the MLB told clubs they could decide on their own ticket refund policies, with several jumps at the opportunity.

The Twins said they will credit season ticket holders for lost games, in addition to giving an additional 15% credit of that amount to use on 2020 or 2021 purchases.

The Cleveland Indians said fans who had tickets to home games in March and April could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game later in 2020 or 2021. The Boston Red Sox extended a similar bonus credit to season ticket holders.

"As we continue to evaluate the possibilities for the 2020 season, it is important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled for April and May," Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic for our calendar."

The San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres also announced refund policies.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled start on March 26 due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

A revised schedule has not been announced, with MLB exploring many options to play this year if health experts and government leaders deem it safe.

Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The lawsuit asks for the status of the class action.

