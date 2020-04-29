Tupac Shakur, a Kentucky resident, needs an unemployment check

Noel. Image: via AP

Trying to get Trump Bucks and / or apply for unemployment is turning into a Kafka-style bureaucratic nightmare. I can only imagine this is very difficult if your name is Tupac Shakur and your governor thinks you're dead.

Such is the fate of Tupac Malik Shakur, who has the same first and last name as the long-dead rapper. According to the Lexington Herald-ReaderShakur applied for unemployment benefits in Kentucky after he lost his job as a cook in March. But because of his name, officials believed the request was false. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that during a press conference Monday night.

"We had someone apply for Tupac Shakur unemployment here in Kentucky," he said. “And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through many other claims. "

The still alive Shakur, 46, was not joking. and he needs his money "I've been struggling for the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills," Shakur said. He is not happy with the governor:

"I am hurt, I am really embarrassed and surprised," Shakur said. "You need to apologize. That's just my name. "

Beshear, thankfully, called Shakur to apologize, which Shakur said he appreciated. Still, someone needs to get your unemployment check.