TSR Updatez: Tekashi 69 Allegedly Got Permission To Record Music Video

Last week, we reported that Tekashi 69 asked the judge in his case for permission to record a music video. Today, we are here to tell you what will happen, according to reports.

According to the documents obtained by @tmz_tv, the rapper will be able to “carry out activities related to employment outside the residence but within the limits of the rented property.

Also according to TMZ, you can perform employment related activities for 2 hours a week.

You will also be allowed to work in your basement, but you are "limited to no more than an 8-hour period per day," which must also be approved by your probation officer.

Earlier today, the rapper posted a message on his Instagram story, “Are you ready? (EMOJI) May 8?

Talk about how the system works in your favor, Baby! Tekashi 69 is doing exactly that. As you know, he was released from prison due to COVID-19 concerns and will be under house arrest for the next four months.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

He has been lying down, but it seems that everything is about to change.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!