Trump to issue order to keep meat processing plants open amid coronavirus crisis

Washington President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday invoking the Defense Production Act to keep meat processing plants open, a senior White House official told Up News Info News. Plants owned by some of the country's largest food companies have struggled with coronavirus outbreaks among workers and an increasing number of deaths.

The executive order also applies to plants that have already closed, which will have to reopen with healthy workers.

The executive order declares the critical infrastructure of the meat processing plants to protect against disruptions in the food supply, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday morning. The federal government will also provide workers with additional protective equipment and guidance, the person said.

A senior White House official said the Trump administration will also issue guidance from the Labor Department that provides additional liability protections. The White House and Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia are also working to provide safety guidelines and guidance to employees.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released an interim guide to meat and poultry processing workplaces. Noting that meat and poultry processing workers often must work close to each other for 10-12 hour periods, the government suggested changes to processing lines so that workers "are at least six feet from distance in all directions (eg side to side and side to side) when facing each other), when possible. " Among other measures, the guide also suggested realigning workstations so that workers are not facing each other and also putting up posters to remind workers to stay apart during work and practice social distancing during their breaks.

Trump told reporters during an event with small business owners who have benefited from the Payment Check Protection Program the order is being "drafted,quot; and he intends to sign it on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump's order aims to avoid a decision by food companies to temporarily close most of their processing plants, which could reduce the country's processing capacity by as much as 80%, said the high-ranking official. White House.

During a meeting in the Oval Office with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump told reporters that he planned to sign an executive order Tuesday to address "liability issues,quot; in the food supply, saying "there are plenty of supplies. "

The president's order to require meat processing plants to continue to operate is because several of the country's largest meat producers have had to temporarily closed facilities After employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Tyson Foods had to close its pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, while Smithfield Foods closed its pork plant in South Dakota. JBS USA temporarily closed its meatpacking plant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday after 189 positive cases of coronavirus were tracked to the facility.

On Monday, John H. Tyson, president of Tyson Foods, warned in a full-page newspaper ad that "the food supply chain is breaking."

The International Union of Commercial and Food Workers, a union representing more than 1.3 million workers, said Tuesday that at least 5,000 meat packers and 1,500 food-processing workers have been impacted by the coronavirus, whether they have positive, missed work for quarantine, were waiting for results, or were hospitalized.

Twenty employees in meatpacking and food processing plants have died, United Food and Commercial Workers said, and 22 meatpacking plants have temporarily closed.

On Sunday, Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, urged Vice President Mike Pence to take steps to address the country's food production crisis, and on Monday, he asked Mr. Trump to use the Production Law of Defense to boost production in plants.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa praised Trump's next executive order, tweeting that meat processing plants are "critical infrastructure for the (country's) food supply chain."

Trump said in March that he was preparing to use the Defense Production Law to compel private companies to boost production of key medical supplies at the start of the coronavirus epidemic. He has used his authority under the Korean War era law multiple times, including for Push 3M and other medical device companies to make masks and ventilators, and GM to Produces fans earlier this month Trump said he is prepared to invoke the Defense Production Act to compel an anonymous company to boost the production of swabs needed for coronavirus testing.