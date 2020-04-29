Trump says he will not extend social distancing guidelines

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the federal government's guidelines for social distancing from the coronavirus will "fade,quot; when they expire on Thursday, counting on states taking over as they reopen.

The administration says its precautionary guide issued 45 days ago has been incorporated into recommendations given to states on how they can gradually begin to reduce restrictions and reopen their economies.

"They will fade because the governors are doing it now," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday when he met with John Bel Edwards, the Democratic governor of Louisiana.

Edwards told Trump that his state has turned the corner in his fight against the virus, meeting on a day that brought hopeful signs of a new treatment, but also grim economic figures.

The US economy USA It contracted at an annual rate of 4.8% last quarter, a precursor to much gloomier reports expected this summer of the pandemic that has closed much of the country and caused a severe recession.

While Trump spoke confidently that governors are leading the recovery in their states, the transition is not going well everywhere.

"I just wanted to congratulate you," Trump told Edwards, congratulating him on the work he did after New Orleans became one of the nation's hot spots of coronavirus.

However, Edwards is currently under fire from Republican lawmakers in his state after he extended the order to stay at Louisiana's house until May 15. While in Washington, some Republican lawmakers were trying to muster support to take the extraordinary step of reversing the governor's emergency decision-making about the state outbreak.

During the meeting, Trump, who has threatened to force states to reopen and said the decisions will be theirs, confirmed that the White House will not extend its "30-day guidelines to slow the spread,quot; when they expire on Thursday.

Those guidelines, which were originally supposed to last 15 days and then extended 30 more, encouraged Americans to work from home and avoid discretionary dining and travel, and advised older Americans and those with serious underlying health conditions to isolate themselves .

Vice President Mike Pence said the guidelines have been incorporated into the new guide issued by the White House earlier this month that states how states can gradually reopen as the rate of new cases declines.

On Wednesday, the White House also discussed the possibility of an experimental drug, Remdesivir, which proved effective against the virus in a major new study by the National Institutes of Health, shortening the time it takes four days to recover by four days. . average.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said the drug reduced the time it takes for patients to recover by 31%, 11 days on average versus 15 days for those receiving regular care.

"It is very significant," said the doctor, generally cautious. "What it has shown is that a drug can block this virus."

The White House and Trump, in particular, have been eager to give the country positive news as they work to overcome the crisis and rebuild the economy, even as the country's death toll continues to rise. The United States has recorded more than 58,000 deaths from the virus, beating the total number of Americans who were killed in the Vietnam War. More than a million people have now tested positive.

Trump said that number has risen so high in large part due to increased US evidence. USA

"That is a tremendous amount and the reason is due to the evidence," he said.

The United States dramatically increased its tests after a slow and difficult start, but many health experts say the country still needs to do more, up to 5 million a day, to reopen the economy safely. Otherwise, they warn, cases will skyrocket as Americans return to work, creating another deadly spike.

Trump has dismissed that recommended number, calling it unnecessary and a "media trap."

Separately on Wednesday, Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, told "Fox and Friends,quot; that the administration is preparing the country to "return to normalcy as quickly as possible."

"I think what they will see in May, as states are reopening now, is that May will be a month of transition," he said. "And I think you will see in June, much of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that … in July, the country is really shaking again."

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

