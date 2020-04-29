Trump erupts on campaign team when his poll numbers drop

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump erupted before his top political advisers last week when he was presented with troubling poll data showing his support was eroding in a number of battlefield states when his response to the coronavirus was criticized.

As the virus takes a deadly toll and much of the nation's economy remains closed, new polls by the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign pointed to a heartbreaking image for the president as he faces reelection.

While Trump saw some of the best approval ratings of his presidency during the first few weeks of the crisis, attendees highlighted the rising political cost of the crisis and Trump's unforced errors in his press briefings.

Trump reacted with defiance, incredulous that he might be losing to someone he considered a weak candidate.

"I am not losing to Joe Biden," he repeated in a series of conference calls with his top campaign officials, according to five people with knowledge of the talks. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private discussions.

The message to the President was sobering: He was told that Trump was following the former Democratic Vice President in many key battlefield states, and would have lost the Election College if the election had been held earlier this month.

On the White House line, Trump criticized the status of his vote during a series of calls with campaign manager Brad Parscale, who called from Florida; RNC President Ronna McDaniel on her Michigan home line; Senior Advisor Jared Kushner; and other helpers.

Echoing a series of White House aides and outside advisers, the political team urged Trump to cut his daily briefings on the coronavirus, arguing that the combative sessions were costing him in polls, particularly among older people. Trump initially backed down, pointing to high television ratings. But, at least temporarily, he agreed to cut down on briefings after receiving strong criticism for raising the idea that Americans could obtain protection from viruses by injecting disinfectants.

Trump's advisers encouraged the president to stay away from medical problems and direct his focus to a more familiar and politically important terrain: the economy.

Even when Trump preaches optimism, the President has expressed his frustration and even his helplessness as dire economic statistics accumulate. It has been a whip-inducing moment for the president, who just two months ago planned to run for reelection due to the strength of an economy that was experiencing unprecedented levels of employment. Now, as the records mount in the opposite direction, Trump feels the pressure.

"We build the largest economy in the world," Trump said publicly. "I will do it a second time."

Trump's political team warned that the President's path to reelection depends on how quickly he can achieve a recovery.

"I think in June they will see that much of the country should return to normal, and the hope is that by July the country is really shaking again," Kushner told "Fox & Friends,quot; on Wednesday morning. But other advisers, business leaders, and economists predict a much longer path to recovery.

Representatives of the RNC and the Trump campaign did not comment on the surveys or phone calls from last week.

According to people familiar with the incident, Trump expressed much of his frustration at Parscale, who served as the bearer of bad news.

Trump has long been suspicious of negative polls: For years he told his aides that his gut was right about the 2016 race, when he insisted he was ahead in the Midwest and Florida. At the same time, Parscale and other Trump aides are talking about their data sophistication and voter outreach capabilities this time.

The president and some advisers have had seething frustrations with Parscale for a while, believing that the campaign manager, a close ally of Kushner, has enriched himself from his association with Trump and has sought personal publicity. Trump had previously been angry when Parscale was the subject of magazine profiles. This latest episode erupted before the campaign manager appeared on a New York Times magazine profile this week.

Attendees have been especially concerned about Michigan, which some advisers have ruled out, as well as Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Trump announced Wednesday that he will visit Arizona next week, his first trip out of Washington in a month, as he seeks to declare that much of the nation is ready to start reopening after the virus.

The president has mocked Biden, his alleged rival for the general election, for being "stuck in his basement,quot; at his Delaware home during the pandemic.

Trump said Wednesday that he hopes to visit Ohio soon, a battlefield state that Trump easily managed in 2016, but attendees have seen as a little competitive in recent weeks.

The aides acknowledged that the manifestations of the president's signature will not return soon. Some have privately raised doubts that he could keep them in their familiar packed arena format before Election Day on November 3.

Lemire reported from New York.

