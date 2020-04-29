Tribeca Film Festival presents award winners for the postponed 2020 edition – Up News Info

Tonight, the Tribeca Film Festival turned to Instagram Live to announce the winning titles selected by the jury for the 19th annual meeting, which was forced to postpone its meeting originally scheduled for April in response to the global health crisis. Top honors went to Alice Wu's Netflix coming-of-age drama Half of it, which won the Founders' Award for Best Narrative Film in the USA. USA, while The enemy It was named Best International Narrative Film, and Burning socks caught the best feature length documentary.

Also, the best American narrative script went to Anna Kerrigan for Cowboys, a film that also won the best actor award for its star Steve Zahn. Assol Abdullina was awarded as best actress for her performance in Maternal. Winners were also announced on the short program.

Shortly after announcing the delay of its 2020 edition, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal told Up News Info that the organization was looking to host a reduced version of the festival in September. Meanwhile, the festival took the SXSW route and opted to migrate some of its selected titles to online platforms in an effort to keep the film community connected. This year's juries included Danny Boyle, Regina Hall, Lucas Hedges, and Pamela Adlon.

"We are fortunate that technology allowed our jury to come together this year to honor our filmmakers," said Rosenthal. "Despite not being able to be together physically, we were still able to support our artists, which has always been at the heart of the Festival."

"While we are not yet able to celebrate these incredible films in their premieres, we are very proud to celebrate them in partnership with our generous jury members through our 2020 Tribeca Awards," said festival director Cara Cusumano. "The jury chose to recognize a group of bold, innovative, entertaining and diverse filmmakers and filmmakers, and the Festival is pleased to honor them all with our first virtual award ceremony."

Here is the full list of winners:

NARRATIVE COMPETITION OF THE UNITED STATES

Founders Award for Best Narrative Film

Half of it, directed by Alice Wu

Best actress

Assol Abdullina, Maternal

best Actor

Steve Zahn Cowboys

Best Photography

Maternal, Greta Zozula, Chananun Chotrungroj, Kelly Jeffrey, cinematographers.

Special Jury Mention for Cinematography

My heart can't beat unless you tell it to

Best screenplay

CowboysAnna Kerrigan, writer

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Best feature

The enemy (Poland), directed by Jan Komasa

Jury Special Mention

Ainu Mosir

best Actor

Noe Hernández Kokoloko (Mexico)

Best actress

Shira Haas Asia (Israel)

Best Photography

Asia (Israel), Daniella Nowitz, filmmaker

Best screenplay

Tryst With Destiny (India, France) Prashant Nair, writer

DOCUMENTARY COMPETENCE

Best feature

Burning socks, directed by Bo McGuire

Jury Special Mention

Wonder Boy

Best Photography

499Alejandro Mejia, director of photography

BEST EDITION

Father soldier sonAmy Foote, editor

BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR

Nobody knows I'm here, Gaspar Antillo, director

BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR

Award for the new documentary director Albert Maysles

JacintaJessica Earnshaw, Principal

Jury Special Mention

The Last Out

THE NORA EPHRON AWARD

Asia, directed by Ruthy Pribar

Jury Special Mention

My wonderful wanda

SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Best Short Narrative

No more wings, directed by Abraham Adeyemi

Jury Special Mention

Soup

Best Animated Short Film

friends, directed by Florian Grolig

Jury Special Mention

Kapaemahu

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

My father the motor, directed by Julia Jansch

Jury Special Mention

Welcome to a bright white limbo

STUDENT VISIONARY AWARD

Cru-Raw, directed by David Oesch

Jury Special Mention

The last ferry to Grass Island

TRIBECA X AWARDS

Recognizes excellence in brand storytelling at the intersection of advertising.

and entertainment

Best short

Pay Day, Director, Morgan Cooper

● Brand: Sync Bank

● Agency: Giant Spoon

● Production Co: ColorCreative

Best series

Girls' room, director, Tiffany Johnson

● Writer: Lena Waithe

● Brand: dove

● Agency: For the attention of: BBH Entertainment

Best feature

Record videos? Director Morgan Cooper

● Brand: Adorama