Tribeca Film Festival presents award winners for the postponed 2020 edition – Up News Info

Tonight, the Tribeca Film Festival turned to Instagram Live to announce the winning titles selected by the jury for the 19th annual meeting, which was forced to postpone its meeting originally scheduled for April in response to the global health crisis. Top honors went to Alice Wu's Netflix coming-of-age drama Half of it, which won the Founders' Award for Best Narrative Film in the USA. USA, while The enemy It was named Best International Narrative Film, and Burning socks caught the best feature length documentary.
Also, the best American narrative script went to Anna Kerrigan for Cowboys, a film that also won the best actor award for its star Steve Zahn. Assol Abdullina was awarded as best actress for her performance in Maternal. Winners were also announced on the short program.
Shortly after announcing the delay of its 2020 edition, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal told Up News Info that the organization was looking to host a reduced version of the festival in September. Meanwhile, the festival took the SXSW route and opted to migrate some of its selected titles to online platforms in an effort to keep the film community connected. This year's juries included Danny Boyle, Regina Hall, Lucas Hedges, and Pamela Adlon.
"We are fortunate that technology allowed our jury to come together this year to honor our filmmakers," said Rosenthal. "Despite not being able to be together physically, we were still able to support our artists, which has always been at the heart of the Festival."
"While we are not yet able to celebrate these incredible films in their premieres, we are very proud to celebrate them in partnership with our generous jury members through our 2020 Tribeca Awards," said festival director Cara Cusumano. "The jury chose to recognize a group of bold, innovative, entertaining and diverse filmmakers and filmmakers, and the Festival is pleased to honor them all with our first virtual award ceremony."
Here is the full list of winners:
NARRATIVE COMPETITION OF THE UNITED STATES
Founders Award for Best Narrative Film
Half of it, directed by Alice Wu
Best actress
Assol Abdullina, Maternal
best Actor
Steve Zahn Cowboys
Best Photography
Maternal, Greta Zozula, Chananun Chotrungroj, Kelly Jeffrey, cinematographers.
Special Jury Mention for Cinematography
My heart can't beat unless you tell it to
Best screenplay
CowboysAnna Kerrigan, writer
INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION
Best feature
The enemy (Poland), directed by Jan Komasa
Jury Special Mention
Ainu Mosir
best Actor
Noe Hernández Kokoloko (Mexico)
Best actress
Shira Haas Asia (Israel)
Best Photography
Asia (Israel), Daniella Nowitz, filmmaker
Best screenplay
Tryst With Destiny (India, France) Prashant Nair, writer
DOCUMENTARY COMPETENCE
Best feature
Burning socks, directed by Bo McGuire
Jury Special Mention
Wonder Boy
Best Photography
499Alejandro Mejia, director of photography
BEST EDITION
Father soldier sonAmy Foote, editor
BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR
Nobody knows I'm here, Gaspar Antillo, director
BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR
Award for the new documentary director Albert Maysles
JacintaJessica Earnshaw, Principal
Jury Special Mention
The Last Out
THE NORA EPHRON AWARD
Asia, directed by Ruthy Pribar
Jury Special Mention
My wonderful wanda
SHORT FILM COMPETITION
Best Short Narrative
No more wings, directed by Abraham Adeyemi
Jury Special Mention
Soup
Best Animated Short Film
friends, directed by Florian Grolig
Jury Special Mention
Kapaemahu
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
My father the motor, directed by Julia Jansch
Jury Special Mention
Welcome to a bright white limbo
STUDENT VISIONARY AWARD
Cru-Raw, directed by David Oesch
Jury Special Mention
The last ferry to Grass Island
TRIBECA X AWARDS
Recognizes excellence in brand storytelling at the intersection of advertising.
and entertainment
Best short
Pay Day, Director, Morgan Cooper
● Brand: Sync Bank
● Agency: Giant Spoon
● Production Co: ColorCreative
Best series
Girls' room, director, Tiffany Johnson
● Writer: Lena Waithe
● Brand: dove
● Agency: For the attention of: BBH Entertainment
Best feature
Record videos? Director Morgan Cooper
● Brand: Adorama
