Transgender man in UK loses appeal to be included as father

A transgender man in Britain lost an appeal on Wednesday to be registered as the father of his son, rather than his mother, on the child's birth certificate. Now he wants to take his case to the Supreme Court.
The man, Freddy McConnell, a freelance writer based in Kent, England, gave birth to a son in 2018, a year after obtaining a gender recognition certificate confirming him as a man. But when he tried to register the birth, the registry office told him that he had to be registered as the mother of his son.
Mr. McConnell went to court seeking a reversal of that decision and asked to be registered as the "father,quot; or "father,quot; of the child. She argued that her registration as "mother,quot; of the child was a violation of his and his son's rights, and that this was a matter of domestic law.
But Sir Andrew McFarlane, the judge of the case, She rejected Mr. McConnell's request for judicial review in September last year, and defined motherhood as a person who is no longer necessarily related to a person's gender.
"Being a 'mother', although until now always associated with being a woman, is the status given to a person who undergoes the physical and biological process of carrying a pregnancy and giving birth," said Mr. McFarlane . he said at the time.
"It is now medically and legally possible for an individual, whose gender is recognized by law as male, to become pregnant and give birth to her child," she added, saying that despite the male gender, the "biological role in childbirth , is that of & # 39; mother & # 39; ".
But on Wednesday the court of appeals ruled against him, and the judges in the case said the requirement to be registered as a "mother,quot; did not violate his or his son's rights.
Mr. McConnell's legal team argued in his appeal that Section 12 did not apply because his son was born after acquiring the certificate that he considered to be a man.
But respondents said Section 12 had "a retrospective and prospective effect," requiring Mr. McConnell to register as the boy's mother, not his father or father.
McConnell called the decision "disappointing,quot; and "conservative," but added that he knew it was going to be "a long fight."
"We are applying to the Supreme Court," he wrote in a cheep on Wednesday. "Trans parents will get legal recognition."
Andrew Spearman, Mr. McConnell's attorney, said the court had not fully recognized his client's legal gender and his role as the father of his son.
"This is the reality that your child will grow up knowing and today's trial shows how the law has not kept pace." Spearman said in a statement Wednesday.
