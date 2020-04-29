Toya Johnson's girl Reign Rushing looks like a walking, living doll in latest photos

Toya Johnson has been making her fans and fans happy lately by posting all kinds of photos and clips with her baby, Reign Rushing. People can't get enough of it and fans are impressed by how fast Reigny is growing.

A fan exclaimed: ‘Toya, dress up the cute girl. Reign is a little doll! "And someone else said," She's definitely the best dressed celebrity baby !!! You keep her so cute! Whether they are labels or not … I love it!

Another commenter posted this message: "I love her jacket … could you tell me where she's from? Please!" And an Instagram installer spoke about the girl: "Her outfit and camouflage jacket are everything! So is, pack vitamin D. "

Someone else said that Reigny looks like his father Robert Rushing: "He looks like his father in that second photo … so beautiful."

A fan said to Toya: ‘Wow T, you already have a little miss thing. Cute as a button ", and someone else said:" My girl is growing so fast, thank you very much @toyajohnson ".

A commenter wrote: Hola Hello pretty baby! Her hair is always so cute, what do you wear on her hair? She always dresses so well "well, you're her mother,quot;.

An Instagram installer said: ‘I was watching the show last night and when Red was there talking, all I could say was DAM ALL TOYA DID WAS BIVTH 2 coco. Because she is definitely her father's twin @toyajohnson @mrrushlife. "

Toya has been flooding her social media account with all sorts of new photos with Reingy and more fans said she should definitely become a baby model.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

People love the cutie's colorful outfits and the new hairstyle she flaunts in the photos.

Ad

You should see more new photos that Toya shared on her social media account with her daughter.



Post views:

0 0