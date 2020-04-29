Toni Braxton denies dating Dennis Rodman

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Un-Break My Heart & # 39; It responds to speculation suggesting that he connected with the basketball star in the past following the broadcast of the ESPN documentary.

Up News Info –

Toni Braxton has responded to rumors that he dated a basketball star Dennis Rodman, admitting that even though she thought the athlete was "a good thing", their friendship never turned romantic.

The theme of the nature of Toni's relationship with Dennis came up on social media after the last episode of the ESPN sports documentary. "The last Dance"which aired on Sunday night, April 26, 2020, with the" Un-Break My Heart "star responding after fan questions," (I even thought) @dennisrodman was a little hot on the 90, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. "

Toni and Dennis attended the MTV Video Music Awards together in 1996.

Dennis' famous romances provided much of the content for the latest episode of "The Last Dance," a miniseries focused on the Chicago Bulls basketball team between 1997 and 1998.

Carmen Electra, who Dennis dated in the 90s, also made an appearance during the show, to remember one particular incident when he had to hide from Michael Jordan Behind a sofa.

Recalling how Michael tried to track down Dennis when his former teammate didn't come to practice, Carmen said, "There's a knock on the door and it's Michael Jordan." She explained, "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like this. So I'm hiding behind the sofa with the covers on me."

Carmen and Dennis were married in 1998, but they separated six months later.