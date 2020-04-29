Tomi Lahren compares orders of social distancing with & # 39; voluntary slavery & # 39;

Conservative bigmouth Tomi Lahren jumped on Twitter to compare orders to stay at home in the country with "deliberate slavery,quot; before she quickly deleted the tweet.

"Compliance begins to look a lot like intentional #ReopenAmerica slavery," Lahren tweeted.

The Fox News collaborator has been very vocal about the laws of social distancing.

"Supply chains are weakening, Americans are losing everything, and elected officials are giving vague answers about when it will end. The point was to flatten the curve, but here we are waiting and holding our breath hoping that the government will allow us to earn a living. for our families, "he also tweeted.

"The goal was to flatten the curve, not to eradicate the virus. It may take a year or more to kill the virus, but the economy and the livelihoods of millions are about to be completely destroyed. Enough. #ReopenAmerica," he added, not to mention the tens of thousands of people who have succumbed to the deadly virus.