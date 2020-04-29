Tomi Lahren compares orders of social distancing with & # 39; voluntary slavery & # 39;

Conservative bigmouth Tomi Lahren jumped on Twitter to compare orders to stay at home in the country with "deliberate slavery,quot; before she quickly deleted the tweet.

"Compliance begins to look a lot like intentional #ReopenAmerica slavery," Lahren tweeted.

