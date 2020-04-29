Tom Hayden Exits as President of Smithsonian Networks Amid Entertainment and Youth Group Integration ViacomCBS Layoffs – Up News Info

It has been a brutal day on ViacomCBS cable networks in a new wave of layoffs and reorganizations following the CBS-Viacom merger. The most high profile outlets have been in the Entertainment and Youth division, which is in the final stage of its integration.

As part of that, Tom Hayden, President of Smithsonian Networks, will be leaving at the end of next month after a transition period. He joins Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content & Creative Enterprises, which will leave at the end of the year.

She is among a series of executives being fired at Comedy Central, whose scripted team has been destroyed, according to sources. I hear outputs include. Monika Zielinska, SVP ,, Original Programming and Development, West Coast; Anne Harris, SVP, Talent and Development, and Tara Schuster, Vice President of Talent and Development.

It is part of the post-ViacomCBS merger layoffs that were taking place today in the Entertainment and Youth unit, with Pop and the Smithsonian Channel reportedly hit hard, and MTV and Lego were also affected, including several staff members. from MTV News who were fired today. No one would comment, but a floating number indicates that about 100 people may have been affected.

In an internal memo, Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Youth and Entertainment division, addressed the layoffs and restructuring, noting that the "changes were driven by two factors: the switch from cable to content at the center from everything we do and move from strong brands to a powerful entertainment portfolio. "

The integration McCarthy refers to involves bringing the four groups together within the Entertainment and Youth unit, Music (MTV, VH1, CMT, and Logo), Entertainment (Comedy Central, Paramount Network TV Line), with Pop and the Smithsonian. Channel as independent entities. .

Here is his note:

Equipment,

Now I am sure you have heard, today we have taken the final step to merge our four brand groups into one unified creative organization.

To that end, we made the extremely difficult decision to separate ourselves from staff members on all of our teams. These changes were driven by two factors:

Switch from cable to content at the center of everything we do

Go from strong brands to a powerful entertainment portfolio

We did not make these decisions quickly or easily, but after a thoughtful process in the past few months. This new structure will take advantage of our scale and shared experience. More to come in the coming days.

While these changes are necessary, I know they are not easy for anyone, they should not be. We are not only saying goodbye to coworkers, but also to our friends and family.

Join me in thanking those who leave and expressing our appreciation for their many contributions.

With appreciation,

Chris