Tom Hanks shares photo of donated plasma after recovery from coronavirus

Tom Hanks is giving back

On Wednesday, the actor shared a photo of his donated plasma after discovering that he and his wife Rita Wilson, who recently recovered from COVID-19, carry antibodies to the deadly virus.

"Here's the plasma bag from last week," she captioned her post, where she proudly showed off her donation. "What a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx."

Earlier this week, Hanks announced that he and Wilson were donating blood and plasma during their interview with NPRpodcast Wait wait … don't tell me!, where he shared that "they had just discovered that we carry the antibodies," adding: "We will now deliver it to the places they hope to work in what I would like to call the Hank-ccine."

Hanks also talked about how it has been for them since they tested positive for the virus and returned home after being quarantined in Australia.