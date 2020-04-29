Tom Hanks shares photo of donated plasma after recovery from coronavirus

Tom Hanks is giving back
On Wednesday, the actor shared a photo of his donated plasma after discovering that he and his wife Rita Wilson, who recently recovered from COVID-19, carry antibodies to the deadly virus.
"Here's the plasma bag from last week," she captioned her post, where she proudly showed off her donation. "What a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx."
Earlier this week, Hanks announced that he and Wilson were donating blood and plasma during their interview with NPRpodcast Wait wait … don't tell me!, where he shared that "they had just discovered that we carry the antibodies," adding: "We will now deliver it to the places they hope to work in what I would like to call the Hank-ccine."
Hanks also talked about how it has been for them since they tested positive for the virus and returned home after being quarantined in Australia.
"We're fine dandy," Hanks shared. "We had all the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little bit worse than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so we wouldn't pass it on to anyone else."
In March the Insomnia in Seattle The stars revealed their surprising diagnosis. At the time, Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmannis next Elvis presley biopic on earth when he and Wilson began experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. Almost three weeks later, the couple returned home to the United States and have been practicing social distancing.
"We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," Hanks wrote via Instagram on March 11. "Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers, too. To play well, as needed in the In this world, we tested for the coronavirus and found it to be positive."
Hanks' plasma donation isn't the only good deed he's been in the news for lately. On April 23, it became known that the Saving Private Ryan Star donated one of his typewriters to an 8-year-old boy who wrote to him and Wilson after learning of his COVID-19 diagnosis.
"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," Hank wrote to the young fan. "Thanks for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are depressed. I saw you on TV, even though I was already back in the US, and completely healthy. Even though I was gone sick, your letter made me feel even better. "
