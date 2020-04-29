Tom Hanks donates blood for coronavirus research after overcoming the virus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Tom Hanks has kept his promise to donate blood after struggling and getting through COVID-19 to help investigators find a possible treatment.

On Tuesday, the actor shared photos on Twitter of him giving blood at UCLA, saying: "Here's the plasma bag from last week. What a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap."

Here's the plasma bag from last week. What a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thank you @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx pic.twitter.com/15WblGiVwe – Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 29, 2020

Hanks and his wife shared their journey from being diagnosed with the deadly virus in March to being given a clean health bill in April.

In an interview last week, Hanks said that he and his wife would donate his blood.

Host Peter Sagal asked Hanks, 63, about life after the coronavirus and to which Hanks replied, "Well, many of the questions are:" Now what? You know? Hanks said, "What do we do now? Can we do something? And in fact, we just found out what we do bring the antibodies. "

“They have not only contacted us, we have said: Quieres Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? "And, in fact, we will now give it to the places they hope to work in what I would like to call Hank-ccine," the actor joked.

The use of plasma from recovered people who have battled the virus, while still experimental, is being investigated as a way to fight the virus when administered to a sick patient.