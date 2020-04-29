Tom Green sends fans panicking over falling asleep during live stream

WENN

The 48-year-old former MTV nighttime presenter alarmed his social media followers when he apparently falls asleep during a blocked live broadcast on Instagram.

Up News Info –

Funny Tom green Fans panicked during an Instagram Live event on Monday, April 27, 2020 when he fell asleep.

The joker seemed to be taking doses at his desk during an appearance at his Los Angeles home and viewers were so alarmed that they approached his friend, the Canadian actor. Harland Williams, and I urged him to verify Green.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Williams agreed and was captured in the footage that climbed up the star's poolside wall with a flashlight, then knocked on his glass door to wake him up.

It is unclear if the incident was a joke.