Tom Delonge responds after Pentagon confirms his UFO footage as a real deal

The UFO images that former rocker Blink-182 debuted a few years ago have now been officially released by top US officials and are described as an "unexplained aerial phenomenon."

Former Blink-182 star Tom Delonge You've been given a huge boost in your search for the truth about UFOs: Pentagon officials have released their video clips.

The rocker first released classified images of what appears to be UFOs in 2017 and now top U.S. officials. USA They have given the clips additional credibility by posting what they believe is evidence of "unexplained aerial phenomena."

Pentagon spokesman Sue gough reveals that the videos have been officially released "to clear up any misconceptions … whether the footage that has been circulating was real or not."

"With today's events and articles about my efforts and those of @TTSAcademy (To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science) to get the US government started the big conversation, I want to thank all the shareholders of To The Stars for believing in us. " DeLonge States. "Then we plan to search for the technology, find more answers, and tell the stories."

The footage was reportedly filmed by pilots in the US Navy. USA