Tiny Harris celebrates her sister's birthday – Read the emotional message Tip's wife wrote for her

Tiny Harris celebrates her sister's birthday with an emotional message. Look at the photo he shared on his social media account to mark the event.

‘Happy birthday to the big sister around the world. I love you so much! Thank you for always having my back being my protector when I was lil and even now. She does not play with her family. The best sister to have! I will always be grateful for the love and support you have given me. It will last a lifetime! Which we could celebrate however you want but we'll get there soon! I love you to the moon and back !! Enjoy your little sister day … show everyone a birthday love ”Tiny subtitled her post.

Someone said: ‘Mrs. Diane's girls … Happy birthday to your Big.Sis! "And another follower posted this:" Happy birthday, great ladybug. They all look like sexy candy queens @majorgirl. "

Another Instagram installer also wished Tiny’s sis a happy anniversary and wrote, “Happy birthday bless your rock.”

Someone else mentioned Tiny's daughter Zonnique and her new music and asked, "@majorgirl there will be a pre-order link for Zonnique's new single."

A follower said, "Happy birthday, enjoy your day wishing yourself many more," and many more fans wished the best for Tiny's sister and her entire family.

Speaking of Tiny and her family, her other daughter, Heiress Harris has been teaching her father, T.I. new dance moves, and fans are amazed.

Tiny shared some really cool clips on her social media account with the beautiful girl, and her fans can't get enough of this genius boy.

‘The heiress does not play with her tiktoks! She was teaching dad @ troubleman31 the moves! Slide over to see how he did it. ” #DaddysGirl, "Tiny wrote in his post.

