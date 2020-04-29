Tinashe Shades Kendall Jenner on Ben Simmons romance

Instagram

It all starts after a Twitter user says on the microblogging site: "Can you imagine going from point A to point B as …", referring to the singer as point A, while the model is point B.

Is Tinashe That still hurts Ben simmons left her for Kendall Jenner? The R&B singer was caught making shady comments about the supermodel on Wednesday, April 29, when it is reported that Kendall will return along with the Philadelphia 76ers player.

It all started after a Twitter user said on the microblogging site, "Can you imagine going from point A to point B like …", along with a photo of Tinashe and Kendall. Said user referred to Tinashe as point A while the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was point B. The singer soon noticed the comment and couldn't help but reply," I just spit water. "

However, Tinashe has removed his comment.

Before falling in love with Kendall, Ben had a relationship with Tinashe for some time. Their separation made headlines, particularly because Tinashe's brother claimed that Ben was cheating on her with Kendall. It only got worse when Tinashe told reporters that the basketball star contacted her while he was with the model, which he vehemently denied. Then he seemed to hint that Tinashe was harassing him after the breakup.

Tinashe later released a statement debunking Ben's claims. "The fact is, I was in love and I got hurt," she wrote in one part. "The details of what has happened since then are complicated, to say the least, but I have never lied. And, of course, I am not a stalker hahaha."

Earlier this year, Tinashe admitted to having been drinking for six months after her separation from Ben. "Are you kidding me? I was lost for months. But now I'm fine. It was terrible. It was bad. As if it were bad, but now I'm fine," she said, adding that the situation was gone. she "really depressed".