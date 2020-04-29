Tim Blake Nelson to Star in Independent Feature "Ghosts of the Ozarks" – Up News Info

Tim Blake Nelson, who recently starred on HBO Watchers, is to lead the cast of the independent film Ghosts of the Ozarks.

The film, produced by David Arquette and his wife Christina McLarty Arquette, follows a young doctor who travels to a remote town in the middle of the Ozarks after being summoned by his uncle. It's 1866, a post-war world, but race has never been a problem in this area of ​​self-policing. The doctor will question ethics and his own principles to maintain such an idealistic lifestyle in this utopian city.

It is directed by Matt Glass and Jordan Wayne Long (Chipmunk) and written by Long, Tara Perry and Sean Anthony Davis.

Blake Nelson recently played Detective Looking Glass in the adaptation of Damon Lindelof's comic. He has also recently starred in Warner Bros & # 39; Just pity, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx, and Amazon & # 39; s The report with Adam Driver and Annette Bening.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

He broke up with his role in the Coen brothers Oh brother where are you and I also worked with the couple on Netflix The Buster Scruggs ballad.

Blake Nelson is represented by Gateway Management, UTA, ID and attorneys Bloom, Hergott, Diemer Rosenthal, Laviolette & Feldman.