Tiffany Haddish unintentionally took her meeting to the bathroom

Tiffany Haddish accidentally made this quarantine nightmare a reality.

While nonessential workers continue to work from home for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic, virtual meetings have become a quarantine staple for employees everywhere. However, potential risks have arisen for such video chats, including unknowingly not being silent or, worse, being visible on camera when you don't know it.

The latter was the case of the funny Hollywood woman who, as Ellen Degeneres raised during his Ellen at home interview, he had to use the bathroom during a Zoom video meeting. Haddish mistakenly thought that only the person who was speaking at the time could be seen.

"I thought I wasn't going to say anything and that I had to use the bathroom," he explained. "I didn't want to leave the meeting either, so I took the phone with me because I didn't know I could move around and everyone could see everyone. I didn't know."