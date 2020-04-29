Tiffany Haddish heads to her rumored romance with a common follow-up virtual date

Tiffany Haddish and Common have been romantically linked for a while, but nothing was officially confirmed! That said, the actress and comedian finally addressed the rumors during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier today.

Are they dating or not? After all, the two even had a virtual Bumble date earlier this month, after they both previously expressed attraction and interest in each other.

Well, it turns out that Tiffany is still single.

However, that doesn't mean that he hasn't been having fun practically breaking through Bumble while he was in quarantine.

He even talked about the online date he had with Common, saying "It was great. I went on a virtual date with Common and it was so much fun. He sent me flowers, he sent me food. It was nice! We danced! & # 39 ;

As for the romantic speculations, they all started in March when the star revealed that she and Common attended a "paint and pour,quot; class together.

She emphasized that they were just good friends at the time and she did it again earlier this month while on TODAY.

At the same time, many people were still convinced that something else was happening, as in early April, they seemed to be guaranteeing together.

As for his virtual date, it was all part of Bumble's initiative to "pay for it."

Previously, Tiffany, who is also a spokesperson for Groupon, shared via E! The news that she was ready to make the first move, sharing that she asked, "I have a Groupon to go paint, do you want to go paint?"

The revelation that the actress is still single also comes after her friend Wendy Williams warned her to be careful not to break her heart with Common.

According to the presenter of the talk show, ‘Common is not good with women. That's all I say. He keeps you, until I'm done with you. "



