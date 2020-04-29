Thrifters amid used clothing grow thanks to closet purges left at home – Up News Info

With so many of us spending extra time at home, spring cleaning seems to be overdrive.

The local garbage services we speak to tell us that people are definitely throwing away more than usual.

But with some consignment stores temporarily closed, it can be a challenge to find a new place for your things.

Business is booming for Hannah Morton.

"It's kind of a nighttime routine for us to drive through the cities to pick up clothes and bring them to our apartment," Morton said.

For years, he has been reselling used clothing online. But right now, she is busier than ever.

"Spring cleaning to the max," he said. "Everyone is at home, everyone checks their closets, I've done it almost a dozen times already."

Before the pandemic, Morton, a full-time marketing professional, would deliver select items from local thrift stores and consignment stores.

"When all this happened and the thrift stores announced they closed, I posted things on Facebook next door," he said.

Morton's call for used clothing was answered en masse.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"It has been overwhelmingly surprising," he said. "People have been looking almost every day that they have different clothes or shoes or anything else that I can pick up."

Mike Robinson, director of information services at the Dick Sanitation Service in Lakeville, says they have been seeing an increase in the amount of trash they have been collecting.

"A lot of things people are cleaning their house," said Robinson.

"There have been some people who have commented,quot; I was going to throw this away and pick it up. I'm happy you have it, "said Morton.

Morton says many people tell him that they couldn't find another place to download his items. She is more than happy to help make your spring cleaning at home a breeze.

"I am so happy that I can keep clothes from being thrown in the trash and sit in landfills and I can give different clothes a new life and a new home," said Morton.

She says she spends 30 hours a week, in addition to her full-time job, reselling used clothing.

Some thrift stores and consignment stores have also moved their inventory online. So check with your favorite local place.

To view Hannah Morton's online buy / sell profile, click here.