This is what you can expect from Wednesday's weather forecast.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the best day of the Boston area work week, depending on the weather.

The morning will be full of bright sun with clouds moving during the afternoon. The maximums will be in the 50s along the coast and about 60 inland.

It will be dry Wednesday night before the wet weather returns later in the week.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.