This is what you can expect from Thursday's weather forecast.

After a bright and sunny Wednesday, the Boston region will face a sad gray day on Thursday.
Expect cloudy skies throughout the day with the possibility of scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the 50s.
The most constant precipitation moves during the night before the heavy rains on Friday.
