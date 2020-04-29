Home Local News This is what you can expect from Thursday's weather forecast.

This is what you can expect from Thursday's weather forecast.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>This is what you can expect from Thursday's weather forecast.
%MINIFYHTML814e9815678d432faa08e907ec554a3212%

After a bright and sunny Wednesday, the Boston region will face a sad gray day on Thursday.

Expect cloudy skies throughout the day with the possibility of scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

The most constant precipitation moves during the night before the heavy rains on Friday.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.

Near

Sign up to receive Boston.com email alerts and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Thanks for registering!

Boston Globe Media privacy policy

%MINIFYHTML814e9815678d432faa08e907ec554a3213%

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©