This is the most important feature of Google Maps during the coronavirus crisis: BGR

A Google Maps feature that allows anyone to create custom maps of their local region has seen an increase in usage this year.

Some authorities and regular users rely on My Maps functionality to create custom maps that can be useful during the new coronavirus pandemic.

The function is available for any user of Google Maps to use it for free.

Google Maps is one of several tools that you should have in your arsenal of anti-coronavirus applications. You may not be driving as much as before this modern plague, but the Google app can still come in handy. Maps application now includes COVID-19 warnings when searching for doctors, and highlights restaurants they deliver; the app can even be used to order food from participating restaurants. On top of that, Google Maps allows business owners to update their listings to make sure their customers have the most accurate information about their stores.

These are features that Google added or updated in Maps in the past few weeks, but not only Google is using Maps to help users during the pandemic. Maps users can create their own custom Google Maps for all kinds of cases, and it turns out that many people have been using this functionality to create relevant maps that can help people during the health crisis.

The tool is called My Maps, and Google said in a blog post on Wednesday that it witnessed an increase in the use of My Maps in recent months. "From December 2019 to April 2020, we saw nearly a billion more My Maps creations, editions, and views compared to the same period last year, growing from 2 billion to nearly 3 billion," explained Chris Herwig of Google.

Not all are coronavirus-related maps, but Google offers many practical examples of custom Google Maps created to handle the pandemic. Some interesting use cases follow below.

The Wyoming Department of Family Services made a map to guide essential staff to child care facilities:

The Massachusetts Child Nutrition Extension Program used the My Maps feature to help families find places that serve meals to children and teens during school closure:

Mississippi librarians mapped out Wi-Fi access points in the parking lot:

The Philippine Department of Transportation used My Maps to create a map for transportation services for COVID-19 medical coatings:

The CDC in Taiwan relied on My Maps to view confirmed patient traces on their contact tracking website:

Australia's New South Wales Ministry of Health mapped all COVID-19 public clinics:

A citizen in the Maldives made a local map of shops, pharmacies and food businesses by area:

An independent London developer created a My Map containing links and contact details for North London council boroughs and neighborhoods with links and contact details for coronavirus support services, charities and mutual health groups:

Image Source: Google