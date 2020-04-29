This is how the coronavirus kills – BGR

The National Institutes of Health produced new images of the new coronavirus that causes the deadly disease COVID-19.

The image shows replicas of SARS-CoV-2 leaving the body of a dying cell that had been infiltrated by the virus.

What was created was obtained with the help of a sophisticated microscope and shows us how the new coronavirus kills cells.

Imagine that there are from a few thousand to a few million thugs waiting at your door to attack you every time you leave the house. This is how you should think about the invisible threat of the coronavirus. COVID-19 is a very serious disease and it is present even if you cannot see the novel little coronavirus that causes it. Even people who seem healthy could have it and could easily pass it on. The virus is good enough to spread in a community, and it is very devious. Symptoms may not appear until 14 days after infection, and that is if they appear at all. That is why some kind of social distancing may be necessary for a long time, even after the authorities relax some of the current rules.

If you still don't think that SARS-CoV-2 is a real danger or if you just want to see this horrible microorganism that changed your life, we have the perfect image for you. The following image shows exactly how the virus kills the cells it infects.

Coronaviruses are 125 nanometers wide, which means they can fit about 800 of them in the width of a human hair. You won't see the virus in nature, hence my bully analogy. But it's there, and all it takes is for one of these little things to enter your respiratory tract to initiate a chain reaction that can lead to death, in the worst case.

What the virus does is connect to specific cellular receptors, and then it binds to that cell. That's where the virus takes over the cell's chemical plan to replicate. All the copies the cell makes are dumped out of it, killing it in the process, and all those virus cells bind to other cells. It all happens over and over again until the immune system can stop it.

The lung is the preferred location for SARS-CoV-2, and an attack on the lungs is what can lead to complications. A 1982 study concluded that Type I alveolar cells are one of the largest cells in the lung, with an average volume of 1,764 microns, or 1,764 million nanometers. Therefore, a lung cell has plenty of room to accommodate the new coronavirus and allow it to replicate.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) was able to take a picture of the coronavirus clearance processor (see above). Viral elimination is something you've heard on the news lately and refers to the virus process that exists in the dying cell after it has replicated inside it. It was the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which used advanced technology to capture the COVID-19 virus that left a dying cell.

The researchers used a scanning electron microscope (SEM) to capture the particles. The whole process is quite sophisticated since it does not depend on light to capture the photo:

SEM allows the visualization of particles, including viruses, that are too small to be seen with traditional light microscopy. It does this by focusing the electrons, rather than light, on a beam that scans the surface of a sample that was first dehydrated, chemically preserved, and then coated with a thin layer of metal. As electrons bounce off the sample surface, microscopists like Fischer can capture its precise topology. The result is a grayscale micrograph like the one you see above left. To make the image easier to interpret, (Elizabeth) Fischer delivers the originals to the (Rocky Mountain Laboratories) RML Department of Visual Medical Arts, which uses coloration to highlight key features as they do in the image on the right.

Fisher, who took the photo, is the head of RML's Electron Microscopy Unit. As you may have guessed, the little blue spheres are replicas of SARS-CoV-2 that come out of the dying orange-brown cell. The cell is an epithelial cell from a monkey's kidney. The same type of viral clearance occurs in the human body as well.

Image Source: Duncan Williams / CSM / Shutterstock