These illustrations show how a coronavirus vaccine could prevent infection – BGR

Up to 90 vaccine candidates for the new coronavirus are already in process, and six of them have reached human traces.

Not all of these vaccine candidates use the same technology to trigger an immune response against COVID-19.

Nature has illustrated them to explain the differences between the various types of vaccines that could be used for the new disease.

Without COVID-19 treatment, all we can do right now is try to reduce the transmission rate. Social distancing measures, increased hygiene practices, and face masks can help curb the spread. But unless the drug is found to kill the virus in infected patients and prevent life-threatening complications, or a vaccine is developed, we could have a long fight with the new coronavirus.

The good news is that doctors are testing various drugs that have shown promise and are working on an increasing number of vaccines. Vaccines are the ones that would help us get rid of COVID-19 forever, but not all work the same way. Fortunately, researchers are studying all kinds of technologies that can boost the immune system and train it for a future encounter with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The following illustrations explain some of them.

Weeks ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) compiled a list of 70 candidate vaccines, of which three had reached the first phase of human trials. The WHO listed all vaccine manufacturers that embarked on this search, as well as the various technologies used to develop the vaccines. Nature Now he says the number of vaccine candidates has reached a new milestone. 90 compounds are being tested, six of which are already being tested in humans, and others have reached the animal testing phase.

Nature He has put together a series of images that explain how these vaccines work. The magazine explains that there are four main ways to kill the new coronavirus. Some vaccines will use the inactivated or weakened SARS-CoV-2 strain to generate an immune response. Others will rely on a different weakened virus, such as measles or an adenovirus, to transport the SARS-CoV-2 tip protein into the human body. Then some drugs rely on DNA or RNA to prepare the immune system for infection, while other vaccine candidates target certain proteins found in the virus.

The following image shows how virus-based vaccines work. These are products that use a version of the virus that cannot cause a full-blown infection. Instead, they will only activate the immune system, which will generate antibodies. We've already talked about one of those Chinese candidates, a Sinovac drug that prevented COVID-19 infection in monkeys. Seven companies are using this vaccine technology for COVID-19:

The Oxford researchers devised their own product that could prevent an infection in the same primate species, but used a modified version of a different virus, which was weakened beforehand. 25 companies are working on similar viral vector vaccines.

Another way to generate an antibody response is with the help of a DNA or RNA vaccine. These vaccines will carry the genetic information of the virus inside the cells, where they will trigger an immune reaction. Such vaccines are not currently used for other diseases, but one of the first COVID-19 vaccine candidates to reach human traces comes from Moderna, and is an mRNA vaccine. Moderna is already preparing for its phase 2 test that will incorporate even more people. Similarly, one of the vaccines supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a DNA drug, manufactured by Inovio. In total, 20 teams are developing DNA or RNA vaccines.

Finally, 28 teams are working on vaccines that would inject the proteins, such as the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, into the body to trigger an immune response.

It is not clear which vaccines will work best against the new virus. It is also possible that different vaccine technicians prove to be effective against COVID-19. What is reassuring is that the SARS-CoV-2 mutations are slight, which means that it would not be necessary to adapt a vaccine every year, as is the case with the flu. Also promising is that researchers have taken so many different approaches to stop the virus with a vaccine. We will have to wait up to 18 months for vaccines to be available to the general public, although the first emergency uses for some of these products could be approved as early as this fall.

Image Source: Top Photo Corporation / Shutterstock