The worst economy in a decade. Whats Next? "The worst of our life,quot;.

The coronavirus pandemic officially broke the streak of economic growth in the United States in the first three months of the year.

The question now is how deep the damage will be and how long it will take for the country to recover.

The United States' gross domestic product, the most comprehensive measure of goods and services produced in the economy, fell at an annual rate of 4.8% in the first quarter of the year, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That's the first decline since 2014 and the worst quarterly contraction since 2008, when the country was in a deep recession.

There is much worse to come. Widespread layoffs and business closings didn't come until late March in most parts of the country. Economists expect current quarter figures, which will more fully capture the impact of the shutdown, show that GDP contracted at an annual rate of 30% or more, a scale not seen since the Great Depression.

"It will be the worst of our lives," Dan North, chief economist at credit insurance company Euler Hermes North America, said of the second quarter figures. "They will be the worst in the post-World War II era."

The big question is what happens after that. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, said this week that he expected the economy to "really recover,quot; this summer as states lift orders to stay home and billions of dollars in federal emergency spending reach businesses and homes.

Most independent economists are much less optimistic. The Congressional Budget Office released projections last week that the economy will begin to grow again in the second half of the year, but that GDP will not return to its pre-pandemic level until 2022 at the earliest.

Estimates released Wednesday are preliminary and based on incomplete data, particularly for March. The speed of economic change means the revisions could be particularly large, and some economists expect the final numbers, to be released later in the spring, to show a further decline.

But the data, although incomplete, hinted at the extent of the damage. Consumer spending, the foundation of a decade's economic expansion, fell at a rate of 7.6%. Business investment, which had already been struggling in part due to the trade war, fell for the fourth consecutive quarter. Imports and exports declined sharply as the pandemic stopped world trade.

The pandemic has particularly affected the service sector: restaurants are closed, flights are almost empty, and stadiums have been unused for weeks. Spending on services fell at a rate of 10.2% in the first quarter, compared to a 1.3% drop in spending on goods.

That pattern could harm recovery. Consumers who put off buying goods, especially long-lasting items like cars and washing machines, can simply defer those purchases, not skip them. But they're less likely to make up for spending on services in the same way: No matter how many haircuts are lost in quarantine, it only takes one to get back to normal.

When the new coronavirus began to spread in the United States this year, many economists expected a "V-shaped,quot; recovery, with a sharp drop followed by an equally rapid rebound. But those projections were primarily based on a brief pause in activity that could quickly reverse. As the blockades have been extended to a second month, and with disruptions likely to continue for weeks or months in many states, those hopes have faded.

With each month of unpaid bills and fund sales, more companies will either go bankrupt or decide not to reopen. More workers will walk away from their employers, turning temporary layoffs into permanent job losses. More loans will turn into delinquencies, endangering banks and the broader financial system.

"The longer things shut down, the harder it will be to turn it back on," said Tara Sinclair, an economist at George Washington University.

Those consequences have prompted President Donald Trump and other elected officials, particularly Republican governors in states with relatively few cases of coronavirus, to push to reopen the economy as quickly as possible. Several states have started doing so, and others, including large ones like Texas and Florida, will start later in the month.

But economists and epidemiologists say that moving too fast threatens both public health and economic growth. The United States does not conduct as many tests for coronaviruses as health officials say they are necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks. Until that happens, a strong economic rebound will not be possible, said Karen Dynan, a Harvard economist who was a Treasury official in the Obama administration.

"It could lift the restrictions tomorrow and the economy would still not come back if people don't feel safe to get out," he said. As a result, "the measures that we normally consider public health measures are in this case a really important component of the economic policy response."

Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings, an Ohio-based restaurant chain, remembers when he realized the coronavirus would come for his business: March 12. That was the day that Governor Mike DeWine announced the ban on large gatherings in the state, and when the National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled the annual men's basketball tournament that is Masadeh's biggest draw.

"It was then that we realized that this is really real," he said.

Masadeh quickly formed two teams. The first focused on ensuring that the company could survive the shutdown by reducing costs whenever possible, renegotiating leases and canceling bedding, window cleaning, and music service contracts, and looking for ways to generate income through Online ordering and curbside pickup.

"The impact is unknown, so conserving cash becomes their number one priority," Masadeh said.

The second team focused on the reopening: how could the company reassure diners once restaurants resumed business? Plastic menus are being replaced by disposable paper. Staff members will wear masks and gloves. The tables will be more separated. Cleaning standards, already high, will be higher.

Masadeh is eager to reopen. But he is also nervous. You've been able to delay bills during closing, but once it's done, sellers and lenders will wait for payments. Re-hiring and retraining workers will be expensive. And you don't know how fast customers will return.

"The biggest fear I am thinking of is that we reopen and the number of infections increases again and they say, 'Wow, we made a mistake,'" he said. "We cannot afford a second closure. We only have one chance to reopen, and if we miss it or don't do it right, then the inevitable will happen. "

Concern about the public health situation is also complicating the work of economic forecasters and policy makers. The usual tools to stimulate consumer spending and business investment don't help much when businesses can't operate and consumers can't leave home. Standard inexpensive models cannot predict when a vaccine will be available or when people will feel comfortable going back to work.

"If we could confidently know at this time that on date X, as long as it is date X, the virus will go away; if we knew that now, I think companies could plan accordingly and could do the right calculations," Sinclair said, the Economist. "The problem is that we don't have that certainty, and there is no way to have that certainty." There is no way to promise when we can restart, and that uncertainty is killing our ability to make good economic policy. "

Even companies that have withstood the crisis relatively strongly are struggling with uncertainty.

Elliott Equipment, a manufacturer of aerial platforms and truck mounted cranes based in Omaha, Nebraska, is considered a core business and has kept its production lines running. The company recently moved to a larger facility, making social distancing relatively easy. And its customers, including utilities, telecommunications companies, and state and local governments, are still using their equipment and ordering replacement parts.

But with dealerships closed and potential customer offices mostly closed to visitors, new orders have been depleted, said Jim Glazer, the company's chief executive.

"You pressed a pause button on demand," he said.

Elliott laid off some workers early in the crisis, and would likely have cut more jobs if he had not received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program created by Congress as part of his emergency aid package. The company was founded in 1948, and Glazer said he was not concerned about closing the business. But beyond that, you are not sure what to expect.

"It is difficult to plan since there is not going to be an on-off switch activated," he said. "It may take a period of time, 2022 may even be before we return to normal."

