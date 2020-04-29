The work of airway health care experts places them inches from where the coronavirus lives – Up News Info

Start by pulling the protective gear from head to toe. Then comes a quick walk down a hospital hallway, three-gloved hands pushing a noisy anesthesia cart toward a door that leads to a frightened, breathless patient.

Hundreds of times each week during this pandemic, doctors and nurses treating critically ill patients with COVID-19 prepare for a procedure that remains anything but routine.

These are the intubators, the airway experts who insert breathing tubes with respirators that place them just inches from where the contagious virus lives.

"You are in central COVID when you are intubating," said Dr. Roy Soto, an anesthesiologist at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. "They are often coughing and panting. With a vivid imagination, you can almost visualize the COWID particles moving around the room."

In normal times, these experts work with patients who need help breathing during elective surgery, gunshot wound operations, and other emergencies.

What's different now is not just how critically ill and highly contagious these ventilator patients are, but also the grim and growing numbers. In hot spots like New York City and Detroit, some hospitals report that they inserted breathing tubes for 20 or more COVID-19 patients in one day, hundreds in the past month, at least double the normal rate. Most do not survive.

"We are all used to seeing sick people, but not over and over again," Soto said.

"An unprecedented wave of patients has been entering hospitals," said Angella Jones, a nurse anesthetist at Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital, who is president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

"You are very afraid of contracting the virus just because of your closeness to the patient's airways and virus," he said.

How many airway experts were infected at work is unknown, as it is difficult to detect the source of coronavirus infections, but many became ill. At the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, where hundreds of COVID-19 patients have been treated, approximately 20% of the anesthesiology team has been diagnosed with the disease, said Dr. Andrew Leibowitz, president of anesthesiology.

Fear of infection is not the only major concern for airway experts – the fate of their patients also weighs heavily.

Some hospitals in China and Italy have reported survival rates of about 20% for COVID-19 patients with respirators. The rates reported by some US hospitals. USA They are only slightly better.

But when patients can't breathe on their own, whatever their chance of survival, a ventilator might be their final option. "It really doesn't matter if they have a 90% chance of success or a 10% chance of success," said Leibowitz. "For that patient, it's all or nothing."

Most COVID-19 patients have mild illness and recover without ventilator therapy. There are no exact numbers of those who need ventilators, but in some US hospitals. In the US, 1 in 4 incoming COVID-19 patients receive breathing tubes. A report estimated that nearly 1 million American patients would need ventilator treatment at some point during the pandemic.

"They are alone, most of them are afraid, they don't know what is going on and whether they will wake up with a breathing tube or not wake up at all," said nurse anesthetist Samantha Kuzmanovski of Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Soto recalls that twice he entered the rooms and listened to phone calls with family members who said goodbye with tears to the patients before the intubations.

"We are very aware of the fact that this is a potentially terminal event. This is potentially the last time that these people will be awake and breathe alone. It is quite heavy," he said.

"For a while, I kept track of who I had intubated to see how they were doing and after a while I stopped," Soto said. "It was a little depressing."

Recognizing the risk of infection and the potential emotional cost to intubators, Chinese authorities offered online education on best practices, along with free mental health care for all anesthesia providers who care for critically ill patients with COVID- 19.

In the USA In the USA, the American Medical Association is encouraging hospitals to provide mental health resources for doctors and other caregivers who treat patients with coronavirus. The anesthesia department at the University of California, San Francisco offers weekly video support sessions, giving airway experts the opportunity to discuss their concerns and how they are coping, and several other US hospitals. USA They are offering similar outlets.

"It normalizes those emotions and makes you feel like it's okay to feel the fear, the anxiety, the guilt you feel," said Dr. Jina Sinskey, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at UCSF.

Jones acknowledges that the job "is very stressful at times." She said she prays by her patients' bed, and then again when she gets home. For them. And for herself, staying disease-free and being able to return to work the next day and start again.

Federica Narancio contributed to this story from Washington.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

