The work of airway health care experts places them inches from where the coronavirus lives – Up News Info

Start by pulling the protective gear from head to toe. Then comes a quick walk down a hospital hallway, three-gloved hands pushing a noisy anesthesia cart toward a door that leads to a frightened, breathless patient.

Hundreds of times each week during this pandemic, doctors and nurses treating critically ill patients with COVID-19 prepare for a procedure that remains anything but routine.

These are the intubators, the airway experts who insert breathing tubes with respirators that place them just inches from where the contagious virus lives.

"You are in central COVID when you are intubating," said Dr. Roy Soto, an anesthesiologist at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. "They are often coughing and panting. With a vivid imagination, you can almost visualize the COWID particles moving around the room."

In normal times, these experts work with patients who need help breathing during elective surgery, gunshot wound operations, and other emergencies.

What's different now is not just how critically ill and highly contagious these ventilator patients are, but also the grim and growing numbers. In hot spots like New York City and Detroit, some hospitals report that they inserted breathing tubes for 20 or more COVID-19 patients in one day, hundreds in the past month, at least double the normal rate. Most do not survive.

"We are all used to seeing sick people, but not over and over again," Soto said.

"An unprecedented wave of patients has been entering hospitals," said Angella Jones, a nurse anesthetist at Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital, who is president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

"You are very afraid of contracting the virus just because of your closeness to the patient's airways and virus," he said.

How many airway experts were infected at work is unknown, as it is difficult to detect the source of coronavirus infections, but many became ill. At the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, where hundreds of COVID-19 patients have been treated, approximately 20% of the anesthesiology team has been diagnosed with the disease, said Dr. Andrew Leibowitz, president of anesthesiology.

Fear of infection is not the only major concern for airway experts – the fate of their patients also weighs heavily.

